Countdown to report on deadly Lisbon building fire earnestly begins

Cape Town – As the weekend marked three years since three Joburg firefighters died in the Bank of Lisbon building fire, the countdown for the release of reports into the tragedy has begun earnestly. Gauteng Premier David Makhura maintained in a written reply to questions in the provincial legislature that the reports would be released before the end of this month.

It was understood that there were four probes and as many reports were expected. On September 5 2018, firefighters Simphiwe Moropane, Mduduzi Ndlovu and Khathutshelo Muedi died when trying to douse a horror inferno on the top of the building tused by the Gauteng government. There were outcries that the provincial government was warned many times that the building was a death trap.

Three years after the incident, families of the courageous firefighters still awaited answers. This meant “there has still been no accountability for this tragedy”, DA health spokesperson in the provincial legislature Jack Bloom said yesterday. “No satisfactory answer has been given for the delay in releasing the findings of the investigations that have been done by the SAPS, City of Joburg, provincial government and the Department of Labour. ’’I suspect that senior ANC politicians could face criminal charges as a result of the fire, as well as officials who were negligent in preventing it.”