Johannesburg - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says her department will be looking to revise the national plan to improve reading following the country’s dismal performance in the latest Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS). This comes after an international study revealed that Grade 4 learners in South Africa had the worst reading ability in the world, with a staggering 81% unable to read for meaning.

The 2021 PIRLS released yesterday tested 12 426 learners across the country and compared them with learners at a similar age level across 57 other countries. Even though only three African countries participated in the study, South Africa scored at the bottom of the pack with a score of 288, followed by Egypt in second place at 378. While South Africa has participated in the study since 2016, its achievement score has dropped significantly. South Africa reported that 78% of children in Grade 4 could not read for meaning in any language.

Positively, South Africa was not the only country whose performance had reportedly dipped, as researchers noted that 21 of the 32 countries with trend data noticed a drop in results as a result of the disruption to teaching and learning due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The biggest area of concern, however, is that only 11% of learners reached the low international benchmark, while 94% of students internationally could reach the low international benchmark. For South Africa, only 2% of readers could reach a high benchmark, while 1% reached the advanced benchmark.

Motshekga, speaking on the results yesterday, said her department would not await the outcome of the next five-year cycle of the study, but kickstart the revision of the national plan to improve reading for meaning in African home languages and promote reading literacy in the emergent and early grade phases. “Improving reading scores in South Africa requires a multifaceted approach that addresses the challenges within our education system. We encourage researchers to provide specific recommendations during the presentation that can be incorporated into the reviewed plan and strategy.” Motshekga said that through the revised plan, they would ensure the provision of a minimum learning and teaching support material package specifically designed to support reading.

She added that the materials would be culturally and age-appropriate, including resources like alphabet friezes, posters, flashcards, big books, and most importantly, decodable graded reading books developed in various African languages to facilitate children’s reading acquisition. Motshekga said the focus would be on home language literacy, as children needed to learn to read in a language they understood. In addition, she said the plan would also support English as a first additional language to prepare learners for the challenging transition to English as the language of learning and teaching, which typically occurs in Grade 4.

Furthermore, the minister said they would monitor literacy and comprehension through the systematic evaluation at the Grade 3 level, as well as measure progress in foundational reading skills, including letter recognition and reading fluency, which must be acquired in Grades 1 to 3 to ensure meaningful reading by Grade 4. She added: “Education is the ability to listen to almost anything without losing your temper or self-confidence. We must move beyond memorising sounds and decoding.” Meanwhile, according to AfriForum's Alana Bailey, the study also showed that South Africa was one of five out of the 57 participating countries that spent the largest amount on education, namely an amount equal to 7% of its GDP, alongside countries such as Morocco as well as Norway, Sweden, and Denmark with 8% spent.