Couple sentenced for smuggling of reptiles from South Africa

Johannesburg - Gerald and Elisha van der Westhuizen have been sentenced in the Kempton Park Regional Court for their role in the smuggling of reptiles from South Africa. According to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Gerald van der Westhuizen was sentenced to a fine of R1 million, of which half was suspended for five years on condition that he was not convicted of a similar offence.

His wife, Elisha van der Westhuizen, was sentenced to five years’ direct imprisonment. The sentence has been wholly suspended for five years on condition that she is not convicted of contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA). The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Barbara Creecy, welcomed the conviction and sentencing, which demonstrate the important work being undertaken in implementing the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking with a focus on disrupting transnational organised crime and targeting the value chain and financial crimes linked to the illegal wildlife trade. “The Green Scorpions and the Environmental Enforcement Fusion Centre are to be commended for the critical analysis work and perseverance in the investigation into the smuggling of reptiles and amphibians, which is becoming a serious biodiversity crime in South Africa. The work confirms the commitment to protect our country’s unique natural resources,” said Creecy.