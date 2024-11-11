Court delays R26 million tax fraud case against Duma ka Ndlovu

The case against renowned producer and filmmaker, Dumakude Mayivuke Ndlovu, along with his two co-accused, has been postponed to April 2, 2025, after a brief appearance at the Palmridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
Ndlovu and his two co-accused, Rodney Mutsharini, a registered tax practitioner (PIT), and Maxwell Mloyi, are allegedly facing fraud and tax evasion charges.
It is reported that Ndlovu requested amendments to his bail conditions, which include weekly police reporting and passport seizure, due to his travel plans in January.
The court has amended bail conditions to allow him to travel to America next year.
Three individuals were arrested in September 2024 for 18 tax fraud charges related to R26 million in personal and company income tax, involving Ndlovu’s personal and company income tax, and were formally charged on September 30.
Ndlovu was granted R100 000 bail, while Mutsharini and Mloyi were granted R50 000 bail each.
The court had ordered Mloyi and Mutsharini to surrender their travel documents, and report to their nearest police stations every Monday, and if they wish to travel outside the country, they must apply to the court.
Ndlovu was ordered to report to a police station at Sandton every Monday or Wednesday, notify the clerk of the court of his KwaZulu-Natal change of address, and submit an application to the court should he desire to travel outside the borders of South Africa.
The Star