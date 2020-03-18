Court dismisses land claim against white families as frivolous

A court application for a major land restitution claim pursued since 1997 against white families and companies in KwaZulu-Natal’s Lions River region has been dismissed as “vexatious and frivolous”. Judge Yasmin Meer ruled in the Land Claims Court, Randburg, that the Luhlwini Mchunu Community claimants were not entitled to ownership of the prime farming land because their application had failed to prove that their ancestors constituted a community. As they brought a community claim, the African claimants bore the onus to prove that they constituted a community as defined in the Restitution of Land Rights Act, when dispossessed of land. The act stipulated that a community emerged when a group of people acquired land rights in a certain area through shared rules regulating access to the land. Zwelibanzi Msawenkosi Mchunu made the claim on behalf of the Luhlwini Mchunu Community in 1997.

The group seeking restitution argued that whites had dispossessed their ancestors of the land that originally belonged to them.

The case reached the Land Claims Court in 2017 and the trial commenced last year. Defendants in the vehemently opposed application included individuals Lawrence Hancock, Peter Goble, Michael Benson, Amanda Jane Campbell, Brett Shaw, Willem Jan Schortemeijer and companies Sappi and Mondi, Buckstone cc and Newinvest 136.

Judge Meer favoured the defendants’ argument that the claimants’ forefathers were labour tenants on the claimed land, and neither owners nor a community.

“Not one witness testified that their forebears or ancestors acquired occupation or use of the land through common rules or shared rules determining access to such land,” said Judge Meer.

“What little evidence was adduced about their constituting a community focused on their farming, social and cultural interactions as opposed to shared rules regulating access to land, a constant refrain being that they attended weddings, funerals and other functions together.”

She said even the applicants’ expert witness, historian Dr V Khumalo, “confirmed that the claimed land was owned by white landowners from the early 1850s”, and that these owners determined access to it.

“The relationship between the families on the farms and the landowners was based on tenancy,” said Judge Meer.

Eight of the claimants testified before Judge Meer on the question of what made them a community.

Fikelephi Ndaba, 73, who still resided on the claimed land, said they attended to issues together as residents.

“In the event that there was anything, we were called together.”

John Zondi said the way they lived made them a community. Like Ndaba, he said they came together to face matters as a community.

Thembise Mchunu said residents of Luhlwini attended slaughterings, marriages and other events together.

But these examples were still not enough to convince Judge Meer that this was a community.

Judge Meer criticised the application as “vexatious and frivolous”, on the grounds that it was pursued as a community claim “when there was no shred of evidence to prove the legally established acid test that the plaintiff derived its use and possession of the land from common rules”.

The claimants’ lawyers deserved penalties for pursuing the application, she ruled. She ordered the lawyers to repay every cent they made in the case.

“The plaintiff’s legal team’s vexatious, frivolous and abusive litigation would be capable of attracting an award of costs de bonis propriis (from their own pocket).

“I have, however, chosen to impose the lesser sanction of disallowing the legal fees of the plaintiff’s legal team,” she said.