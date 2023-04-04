Court grants Makwarela bail, citing that he was not a flight risk

Johannesburg - Former Tshwane Mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela is out on R10 000 bail on charges of fraud and uttering. Makwarela, 50, who occupied office for just one week, was forced to resign after submitting a fraudulent certificate of rehabilitation for insolvency.

He appeared at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court after handing himself over to the Hawks yesterday. During the bail hearing, Makwarela said that he was not a flight risk and had surrendered to the police of his own accord. Magistrate Nika Setshogoe was satisfied that he could be granted bail.

"You have handed yourself over to police; that is an additional factor to be taken into account to show the court that you are not a flight risk. The address has been verified. The charges are regarded as serious by this court. In the circumstances, I find that you are not a flight risk. On that basis, I make an order that you are released on bail," said the presiding officer. The state did not oppose bail, and Makwarela pleaded not guilty. Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said that the just after being elected mayor of the City of Tshwane, it emerged that the accused was previously sequestrated. Makwarela responded that he had been rehabilitated.

He was then requested by the City to provide proof of the rehabilitation. The proof was provided on his behalf by his actuary, which, upon further internal investigation by the city, was found to be fraudulent, resulting in the opening of a formal case. "The case was referred to the Gauteng Serious Corruption Investigation for further exploration. The team found that the rehabilitation certificate was disputed by the Pretoria High Court as having been issued by them. The accused was charged with two counts of fraud and uttering, resulting in his arrest this morning," said Mogale. She said the accused was granted R10 000 bail and was due to reappear in the same court on May 2, 2023, for disclosure and instructions.

Gauteng Cooperative Governance Department (Cogta) MEC Mzi Khumalo called on councillors to be honest and have integrity. He advised councillors to look at what a position required, and if they didn’t fit the criteria, they should not accept the position. "With current developments, we sympathise with his position, but the law must take its course. Our advice to all councillors is to be honest, open, and ensure that you don’t find yourself in this particular situation, because if you do, there will be consequences. No one is above the law," Khumalo said.