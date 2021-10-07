Court hears shocking recording of cops accused of Nathaniel Julies murder

Johannesburg – In a shocking recording during the trial of the murder of Eldorado Park teen Nathaniel Julies, the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court yesterday heard a damning conversation between the accused police officials. This was presented by Constable Mandla Sithole, a State witness, who took to the stand to detail how accused number one, Caylene Whiteboy, and accused number two, Simon “Scorpion“ Ndyalvane, tried to conspire and change how the murder of the 16-year-old boy occurred.

After Julies was shot, he was put in the police vehicle and taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, where he was declared dead. Sithole recorded the conversation between Whiteboy and Ndyalvane. Ndyalvane stayed behind while Whiteboy, Sithole and two other officers left the hospital. It is then that the officers tried to allegedly fabricate through a phone call what had happened.

“Guys, what is the story? We were tipped off about stolen parts in a parked truck at the murder scene when a crossfire broke out and the boy was shot, no that does not make sense,” Whiteboy said. She is then heard questioning the other officers whether she would go to jail, and they responded by reassuring her that would not happen. The alleged fabrication continued when Ndyalvane told Whiteboy that she should not worry because he had called accused number three, Sergeant Voster Netshiongolo, to take care of it.

The plot was allegedly masterminded by Ndyalvane for Netshiongolo to plant two live rounds of ammunition at the murder scene to set up a fictitious crossfire. Ndyalvane then gives instructions to state witness Sithole who had been travelling with them that day. “Go back to the police station and go inside, don’t say anything, and don’t give a statement because you are traumatised now, and don’t sell out Whiteboy,” he said.