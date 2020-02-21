Court hears that Pitch Black Afro's wife died of head injuries after severe beating









Rapper Pitch Black Afro is accused of murdering his wife Catherine Modisane. File Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA). Cathrine Modisane, the slain wife of rap artist Pitch Black Afro, real name Thulani Ngcobo, died of severe head injuries inflicted with a blunt object. The South Gauteng High Court in Joburg heard this evidence from a pathologist during Ngcobo’s trial on Thursday. Ngcobo, is facing a charge of murder. Modisane died at a B&B in Yeoville, Joburg, on December 31, 2018, allegedly at the hands of her husband. Dr Robert Ngude, who conducted a medico-legal examination of Modisane’s body eight days after her death, testified on her injuries.

Prosecutor Matshiliso Moleko asked Ngude to explain the evidence illustrated by several autopsy photographs.

The injuries, Ngude testified, ranged from head injuries to bruises on the thighs, hands and fingers and a black eye.

“In my opinion those blows to the head were severe. I would like to draw your attention to photograph four. It illustrates the blood in the scalp. There’s a blood clot that appears to be blackish in colour.

"It also shows that there is blood on the surface of the brain. My conclusion is that there was blunt force trauma to the head,” said Ngude.

But the autopsy would not illustrate the force behind the head trauma.

“I do not have any scientific record to say a certain amount of power was used to cause the injuries.”

Explaining the black eye, he said: “The right eye is surrounded by black discolouration. In layman's tongue, they call it a raccoon eye or black eye.

“One of the causes of a black eye could be a blunt blow to that region. A second cause could be any trauma or injury to the scalp.”

Another photo showed that Modisane had multiple contusions on the thighs. Ngude said these were probably also caused by being struck with a blunt object.

“A contusion is also known as a bruise. It’s usually caused by a blunt force. But that blunt force only causes the rupture of blood vessels,” said Ngude.

He said the contusions on the thighs were as a result of a direct hit or blow.

A superstar in the early 2000s, Ngcobo intended to testify that he and Modisane were drunk during a fight in their room.

His advocate, Rian Greyling, said he would take the stand and testify how he had binged on more than a litre of vodka and smoked marijuana some hours before the incident.

Modisane had several ciders and marijuana too during a get-together with two friends.