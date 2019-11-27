Court sends serial rapists for mental evaluation to see if they're a danger to society









File Picture: Antoinne De Ras / African News Agency / ANA Two West Rand men convicted for multiple rapes, robberies and a murder will hear next year if psychiatrists believed they were a danger to society and deserved to be jailed for life. Sentencing proceedings in the State’s case against Mduduzi Mhlongo, 35, and Phillip Mlungu, 24, were postponed at the South Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg on Tuesday because a psychiatric report on one of them was not yet finalised. Prosecutor Michelle Bayat explained to Acting Judge James Grant that Mlungu was yet to be mentally evaluated. The Sterkfontein Psychiatric Hospital had concluded its evaluation only on Mhlongo. Bayat handed over a copy of the report, which will be read out in court as part of sentencing proceedings. Bayat told the court on Tuesday that the evaluation on Mlungu would only begin in December.

Judge Grant agreed to postpone the matter to January 21 to allow Sterkfontein to complete its work.

In July, Judge Grant found the two guilty of rapes of six women, a count of murder and multiple counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The pair went on a violent crime spree, in 2016 and 2017, when they targeted couples walking in secluded areas around Kagiso on the West Rand.

They would point a firearm at the couple before shooting the man and take turns raping his partner.

One of the men they killed was shot while on the ground, pleading with the pair to let him go. His girlfriend was dragged into the veld and raped by the two.

Judge Grant described their crimes as “outrageous, disgusting and shameful”.

After reading out his judgment in July, that found the pair guilty of the many heinous crimes the state brought against them, the judge decided to send them for mental evaluation.

He said that he needed the psychiatrists’ report to determine if they should spend the rest of their lives in jail.