Sentencing proceedings in the State’s case against Mduduzi Mhlongo, 35, and Phillip Mlungu, 24, were postponed at the South Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg on Tuesday because a psychiatric report on one of them was not yet finalised.
Prosecutor Michelle Bayat explained to Acting Judge James Grant that Mlungu was yet to be mentally evaluated.
The Sterkfontein Psychiatric Hospital had concluded its evaluation only on Mhlongo. Bayat handed over a copy of the report, which will be read out in court as part of sentencing proceedings.
Bayat told the court on Tuesday that the evaluation on Mlungu would only begin in December.