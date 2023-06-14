Courts and municipalities to host GBVF challenges

Johannesburg - To curb the ongoing scourge of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) prevalent in South Africa, it is reported that 25 courts and 20 municipalities have signed up to host 100-Day Challenges. Sixolile Ngcobo from the End GBVF Collective explained that the idea behind involving courts in the 100-Day Challenges was to support the justice system in improving the finalisation of GBVF-related cases.

“A 4.35% decrease in sexual offences in quarter four is a shift in the right direction; however, with the more than 10 000 rape cases reported, the work done to address GBVF needs to accelerate rapidly,” says Ngcobo. “We are very excited to be working with 45 courts and municipalities who will be starting their 100-day journey. So far, we have 25 courts and 20 municipalities that have signed up and started preparations for the 100-Day Challenge journey.” The 100-Day Challenges proved to be a highly effective model to address GBVF within communities in 2021 and 2022.

In 11 courts, the backlog of domestic violence protection orders was reduced by 98% in 100 days. By creating safer spaces and repairing street lights, the team in Frances Baard District managed to reduce reported cases of sexual offences by 45% in two wards. At the end of their 100-day project, the team in Matjhabeng in the Free State increased the referral of new GBV cases by 250%, translating to 1092 survivors accessing psychosocial services in a single month. “In 2023, we will be scaling up the 100-Day Challenges and building on these results,” shares Ngcobo.

This year, the team will be building on this momentum. Ngcobo further shared that they were encouraged to see the interest and high energy from the courts and municipalities that had signed up so far. “Starting their 100-day journey, teams will undergo the End GBVF 100-Day Challenge orientation. The next phase is a leading design workshop where the local team leaders from the court or municipality will shape the challenge for the team and create an enabling environment to innovate and learn. This approach sets the standard that has led to impressive results that make a big impact on addressing GBVF.”