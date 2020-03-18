Covid-19: Artists' pockets feel the pinch as state bans large gatherings

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

SA’s response to Covid-19, as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, is expected to have a substantial and long-lasting effect on several industries, in particular those that derive their income from hosting and performing at events. Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) chairperson Nicholas Maweni said they were “gravely concerned” about what the ban on large gatherings will mean for the financial well-being of their members. “The precautionary ban on gatherings of more than 100 people at a time has immediate adverse effects on live events and performances, which are a lucrative source of income for Southern African Music Rights Organisation members.” The organisation is responsible for collecting royalty fees and distributing them to more than 16000 authors, composers and publishers who rely, to some degree, on royalties for their livelihoods. The average Samro member relies on income from events in-between royalty distributions.

“Many will instinctively turn to Samro for financial bailouts. The financial pressure this will have on Samro is one that we are unable to bear,” Maweni said. He added that the current situation did not mean it was all “doom and gloom”.

“We request all our members to urgently contact their creditors, particularly the financial institutions and landlords and advise them of their changed financial situation and negotiate payment terms to avoid tarnishing their good credit records.”

He added that all event owners postpone events and not cancel them until the ban has been lifted.

“We call on the financial services industry to take cognisance of the erratic nature of Samro members’ earning patterns and appeal to banks and landlords in particular to be more lenient, at least in the next few months, should members request a rescheduling of their facilities’ repayment commitments, be they unsecured loans or asset-based finance instruments.”

Maweni said the organisation would continue to support its members as much as possible during this challenging period.