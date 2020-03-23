Covid-19: Avoid temptation to borrow money, buy food and stock up

Social distancing, schools closing and working from home is becoming the new normal. John Manyike, Old Mutual’s head of Financial Education, said this was the time for people to change their household habits. “For entertainers who rely on gigs from performing every weekend, it’s going to be a struggle. The restaurants as well, people are starting to feel uncomfortable with going out, so for waitresses who rely on tips as their main income, it will be hard. With fewer people going to malls, you’re likely to have a situation where those who are not permanently employed will not have any work.” Manyike said there would be a lot of people whose income would be severely affected by the coronavirus precautions. “You need to be proactive - don’t wait for the credit providers to come knocking on your door. Approach them and give them proof of your income and budget and make a proposal. In some instances you may need to enquire on policies and find out if they have a ‘premium holiday’ feature that allows you to resume premiums after a period without the policy lapsing.”

Manyike said panic shopping did not help.

“How people behave around you influences how you behave. When people start buying out of panic we also jump on the bandwagon and get scared. We don’t want to see a situation where people borrow money in order to buy food and stock up. This was an unprecedented panic mode, so the pace at which the retailers had to replenish the stock was not where it was supposed to be because it was not anticipated.”

He said people with policies and investments should not be tempted to disinvest.

“Markets are generally volatile, especially in uncertain times, but selling off can be riskier. Rather take a long-term view when it comes to investment.”

He said for parents who were faced with having to take care of their children throughout the day, there were ways to save money.

“Parents will need to encourage responsible consumption of food, water and electricity.”

Manyike said people needed to stop thinking irrationally and focus on the things they could control.

“Uncertainty makes people scared, but over time things will go back to normal.”