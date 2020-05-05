Covid-19 changes how people worship as more churches now go online

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The spread of Covid-19 may have sped up the use of technology in religion. Millions of worshippers from different religious groups have had to turn to the internet for services as the lockdown has meant the closure of their places of worship. Professor Cas Wepener from the Department of Practical Theology and Missiology at Stellenbosch University said the trend towards online worship was likely to continue even after the lockdown. He said that while the coronavirus might change how people worshipped, some things would stay the same. “On the one hand a lot of people are longing for that sense of community they get when they go to church or mosque, or wherever they worship. They miss it on a very tangible level. That part will bring us back together again, but on the other hand it will change things.

“I think a lot of churches, even in small rural communities, have all gone online. The churches will in future not stop that. They will go back to the communal gatherings but they will keep the online aspect. This has fast-forwarded religion into the technological age.”

Wepener said that while technology had helped religious institutions stay in touch with their regular congregants, it had also made the services more accessible to other people.

“Via technology, a lot of people are now reached who were not reached previously,” Wepener said.

He said religious bodies would now have to grapple with issues like communion and shaking hands while still keeping the community safe.

“The communion one is very interesting. There is a huge theological debate going on worldwide at the moment. Some people say it is impossible to serve communion, or the eucharist, online, whereas the other half is doing it. They say you can't contain the holy spirit like that.

“Change is happening, but when people get back to the churches they will be more careful,” he said.

Wepener said this was not the first time religion had had to think of these issues.

“One hundred years ago in Johannesburg, with the first flu epidemic, some churches started using individual cups for communion. The flu went away and they brought back the chalice. In a similar way we are going to change things with the virus, and once it is gone we will see what to keep and let go,” he said.

On the response of religious leaders to the virus, Wepener said: “On the one hand the response was amazing on the level of spiritual support. They immediately started to see how they could reach out to their members.

“On the other hand, I see faith communities that are furious because they want to help, but they must get a permit first. Some churches are very close to people at grassroots level but are finding it difficult to actually make the connection. They want to help but they are prevented from doing so.”