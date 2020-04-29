Covid-19 concern: Gautrain will speedily spread the virus when it resumes on Monday

Johannesburg - News that Gautrain will be resuming operations on Monday has not been received well by some people, who believe it's still too soon for it to operate. They fear that doing so may lead to the country the country being forced back into Level 5 lockdown as transporting people may increase infections. Like many others businesses, the Gautrain suspended its services after President Cyril Ramaphosa put the country on lockdown as a way of flattening the curve of the Covid-19 infection. However, South Africa will on Friday embark on a staged reopening of the economy, easing into a Level 4 lockdown which will allow more businesses to operate.

Yes, Gautrain services will resume on Monday, 04 May 2020. More details will be available on Thursday, 30 April. — Gautrain (@TheGautrain) April 29, 2020

As a transport provider, Gautrain confirmed it will be resuming operations and will on Thursday give details as to how that will be implemented.

"Yes, Gautrain services will resume on Monday, 04 May 2020. More details will be available on Thursday, 30 April," it confirmed to a Twitter user who asked for confirmation following rumors that services will be running.

Some South Africans, are however not happy, saying there is no need to rush seeing that death and infection rates keep rising.

South Africa now has 4 996 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 93 deaths related to the coronavirus.

People such as @Chum284 questioned the rush to operate a service that will have too many people in one place and therefore risking infection.

"What is this big rush...the numbers are still going up and including deaths. We need to allow the dust to settle," she said.

Her sentiments were echoed by @justice_ndobela who said: "Resume operations like really? We might as well just end this lockdown in its entirety and do away with these levels once and for all."

A worried @Rea_Khoabane was concerned over whether safety precautions will be adhered to.

"The train moves every 10 minutes how in the world are they going to disinfect a train every station every 10 minutes?" she asked.

