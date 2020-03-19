Covid-19: Details of infected family that refused isolation laid bare in court papers

A family who went on the run after testing positive for Covid-19 are German nationals who travelled to South Africa despite a history of being in contact with a virus carrier, court papers revealed. This week, the Gauteng Department of Health had to turn to the South Gauteng High Court on an urgent basis to trace the family that had absconded and didn’t report for quarantine at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital. The department’s hunt for the family on Tuesday happened as cases of Covid-19 infections kept rising in the country. At the time of publication yesterday, the number stood at 116, a sharp rise from Sunday when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that there were 61 infections. His declaration of travel and social gatherings restrictions triggered a nationwide panic that led to early closure of schools and universities, bulk buying by worried citizens and some employers imposing lax working conditions while others closed shop. Despite the developments, the German family living in Gauteng tried to avoid being quarantined this week after some of its members tested positive.

Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku obtained an urgent court order to trace the mother, father and daughter and forced them into an isolation facility.

Masuku was quick to act, especially because Gauteng currently has the highest number of infected cases at 45, Western Cape at 21 and KwaZulu-Natal at 16 as of yesterday, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

In an affidavit before Judge Sharise Weiner, one of the nurses who treated the family of three at Life Fourways Hospital said the wife and the daughter were German citizens and came to the hospital last Friday with coronavirus symptoms.

“The first and second respondents provided a history of being in contact with a carrier of Covid-19 in Germany,” the nurse stated.

She said the mother and daughter were tested and told to self-isolate until the results were out.

On Sunday, they were informed their results were positive and that they should report to the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital for quarantine.

“I was informed by one of the doctors in the emergency unit that the husband refused to be consulted when he brought them,” she said.

On Monday, the mother and daughter were again at the Fourways hospital and were treated in an isolation ward. The nurse asked about the husband and was informed he had returned to Germany on Saturday, which turned out to be a lie.

The Department of Home Affairs was roped in and confirmed the man had indeed not left the country.

The man had refused to be treated, which Masuku said posed a “significant threat and danger to the public at large”.

In his affidavit, Masuku said that on Sunday, staff at Charlotte Maxeke were waiting for the mother and daughter to present themselves for quarantine, but they did not show up.

Hospital staff were unable to get through to their cellphones and when they went to search for them at the B&B they were booked in, they had checked out, triggering a race against time to trace them.

“I mention that they were moving around during this period, which was in direct conflict with the strict instructions given to self-isolate themselves as they were carriers of Covid-19,” Masuku said.

Meanwhile, a KwaZulu-Natal man - the first South African to test positive for Covid-19 - is recovering well and is expected to be discharged soon.

He tested positive on March 5, two days after returning from a trip to Italy with his wife.

She also tested positive for the virus, and both have been in isolation at a hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

His doctor, Robyn Reed, was also in self isolation.

At a media briefing on Wednesday, Premier Sihle Zikalala said the patient was well on the road to recovery.

“More than 80% of the people who were infected with this virus worldwide, as Minister (Zweli) Mkhize said, are now healthy and are now free and back in their communities.

“With us also, we believe we will be the same,” Zikalala said. Additional reporting by Mercury Reporters