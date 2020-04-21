Covid-19 has killed 7 people in Gauteng so far, 1170 are infected

Johannesburg - Covid-19 has already killed seven people in Gauteng s o far and 1170 are infected.

In the meantime, 589 people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered.

Gauteng Department of Health said out of a total of 6 947 people who were in contact with those that tested positive for Covid-19, 2915 have completed the 14 days monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have since been de-isolated.





"The balance of 4 032 contacts are still under daily monitoring. The Gauteng Department of Health has intensified the large scale community screening and testing taking place at various communities, hospitals, mental health facilities, primary health facilities and correctional services facilities. To date 565 780 people have been screened. "





The department said they were busy allocating Gauteng cases to respective districts.





"After obtaining further information on contact numbers and addresses from law enforcement agencies, provincial outbreak teams and the National Institute of Communicable Disease (NICD), we are able to make corrections where

a case might have been incorrectly allocated to a particular district."





The department has broken down positive Covid-19 infection cases per district:





Johannesburg 698





Ekurhuleni 246





Tshwane 122





Sedibeng 11





West Rand 39





Unallocated 54





Overall, South Africa now has 3 300 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 58 deaths. There have been 1055 recorveries and 121 510 tests have been conducted nationwide.





Health Minister Dr Zweki Mkhize has highlighted funeral events as an area of concern as the country continues to grapple with the Covid-19 coronavirus.