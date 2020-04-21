Covid-19 has killed 7 people in Gauteng so far, 1170 are infected
By Botho Molosankwe
Johannesburg - Covid-19 has already killed seven people in Gauteng so far
and 1170 are infected.
In the meantime, 589 people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered.
Gauteng Department of Health said out of a total of 6 947 people who were in contact with those that tested positive for Covid-19, 2915 have completed the 14 days monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have since been de-isolated.
"The balance of 4 032 contacts are still under daily monitoring.
The Gauteng Department of Health has intensified the large scale community screening and
testing taking place at various communities, hospitals, mental health facilities, primary health facilities and correctional services facilities. To date 565 780 people have been screened. "
The department
said they were busy allocating Gauteng cases to respective districts.
"After obtaining further information on contact numbers and addresses from law enforcement agencies, provincial outbreak teams and the National Institute of Communicable Disease (NICD), we are able to make corrections where
a case might have been incorrectly allocated to a particular district."
The department has broken down positive Covid-19 infection cases per district:
Johannesburg 698
Ekurhuleni 246
Tshwane 122
Sedibeng 11
West Rand 39
Unallocated 54
Overall, South Africa now has 3 300 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 58 deaths. There have been 1055 recorveries and 121 510 tests have been conducted nationwide.
Health Minister Dr Zweki Mkhize has highlighted funeral events as an area of concern as the country continues to grapple with the Covid-19 coronavirus.
He said activities performed at funeral events were a concern because they provide the perfect condition for a virus to spread. Under normal circumstances, hundreds of people usually attend funeral events as part of cultural rituals.
However, this activity has not been spared with restrictions by government's lockdown regulations. The number of people who can attend a funeral has been capped at 50 and only close family members are permitted to attend.
Even with these restrictions, Mkhize listed an example of how people often show affection to bereaved individuals as a gesture of compassion through hugging and shaking hands. What was also a concern was the sharing of shovels at gravesites and serving spoons at feeding stations. These activities provided a condition for the virus to potentially spread.