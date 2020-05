Covid-19 in Gauteng: 23 new cases recorded, more recoveries

Johannesburg - The number of Covid-19 cases in Gauteng has now gone up to 1720 but the number of recoveries has also gone up and no one died of the virus in the past 24 hours.

Data released by the Gauteng Department of Health on Thursday shows that the numbers of people who tested positive increased by 23 and there has also been an increase in recoveries, from 1036 to 1053.

The numbers of deaths still stands at 15 and there has not been more people hospitalised with the disease, the number still stands at 72. Eight of the hospitalised patients are in ICU.





The department has conducted 279 379 tests and 61% of those who tested positive since March 6 have recovered.





Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni have recorded an increase in infections in the past 24 hours while Sedibeng and the West Rand recorded no new cases.





Johannesburg cases went from 971 to 979, Tshwane recorded an increase from 224 to 235 while Ekurhuleni cases went from 366 to 370.





GAUTENG BREAKDOWN







Total Cases Total Deaths Recoveries

Gauteng 1720 15 1036

Johannesburg 979 Not Disclosed 632

Ekurhuleni 370 Not Disclosed 274

Tshwane 235 Not Disclosed 108

West Rand 51 Not Disclosed 32

Sedibeng 21 Not Disclosed 7

Breakdown per district:

City of Johannesburg: 979 cases

Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park: 134 cases

Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North : 158 cases

Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville: 69 cases

Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen: 7 cases

Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton: 265 cases

Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South: 115 cases

Region G: Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South: 68 cases

Unallocated 93

City of Tshwane: 235 cases

Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North

32 cases

Region 2: City of Tshwane 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana

Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana: 4 cases

Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West: 74 cases

Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield: 58 cases

Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht: 3 cases

Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria: 50 cases

Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng: 7 cases

Unallocated cases: 6

Ekurhuleni: 370 cases

Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane: 37 cass

Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel: 31 cases

Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela: 77 cases

Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa,

Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park: 95 cases

Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza: 83 cases

Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai: 12 cases

Unallocated cases: 35

Sedibeng 21 cases

Lesedi 3, Emfuleni 14, Midvaal 4

Unallocated 0

West Rand 51

Mogale City 36, Rand West City 10, Merafong City 3

Unallocated 2

There have also been 64 cases yet to be allocated to one of the five districts in the province.

The Star