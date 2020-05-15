Covid-19 in Gauteng: Number of hospitalised patients rises by 10 in one day

Johannesburg - The number of people who were hospitalised with Covid-19 in Gauteng rose by 10 in a space of 24-hours.

On Thursday, the Gauteng Department of Heath released a statement saying there were 48 Covid-19 patients in both private and public hospitals by Wednesday.

However, on the statement it sent on Friday, the department said the number of hospitalised patients had risen to 58 by Thursday.

The department also said as of Thursday, Covid-19 infections in Gauteng stood at 2135 while the number of people who have recovered increased only by five to 1552.

No deaths have been reported in the past 24-hours and the death toll is still at 24.