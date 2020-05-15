Covid-19 in Gauteng: Number of hospitalised patients rises by 10 in one day
Johannesburg - The number of people who were hospitalised with Covid-19 in Gauteng rose by 10 in a space of 24-hours.
On Thursday, the Gauteng Department of Heath released a statement saying there were 48 Covid-19 patients in both private and public hospitals by Wednesday.
However, on the statement it sent on Friday, the department said the number of hospitalised patients had risen to 58 by Thursday.
The department also said as of Thursday, Covid-19 infections in Gauteng stood at 2135 while the number of people who have recovered increased only by five to 1552.
No deaths have been reported in the past 24-hours and the death toll is still at 24.
The department also said there were 9854 people who were found to have been in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19. They were traced and put in isolation.
According to the department, 8024 of them have since completed the 14 day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have been removed from isolation.
There are also 114 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department is yet to allocate to the province's districts.
|
Total Cases
|
Total Deaths
|
Recoveries
|
Gauteng
|
2135
|
24
|
1 552
|
Johannesburg
|
1 153
|
Not Disclosed
|
950
|
Ekurhuleni
|
460
|
Not Disclosed
|
365
|
Tshwane
|
310
|
Not Disclosed
|
188
|
West Rand
|
67
|
Not Disclosed
|
39
|
Sedibeng
|
31
|
Not Disclosed
|
10
Breakdown per district:
City of Johannesburg: 1 153 cases
Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 165 cases
Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 176 cases
Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 90 cases
Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 105 cases
Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 291 cases
Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South – 139 cases
Region G: Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 7 cases
Unallocated 111
City of Tshwane: 310 cases
Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North – 39 cases
Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 13 cases
Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 104 cases
Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 66 cases
Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 4 cases
Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 64 cases
Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 11 cases
Unallocated cases: 9
Ekurhuleni: 460 cases
Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 42 cases
Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 35 cases
Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 144 cases
Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 112 cases
Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 93 cases
Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 19 cases
Unallocated cases: 15
Sedibeng 31 cases
Lesedi 4, Emfuleni 19, Midvaal 7
West Rand 67
Mogale City 42, Rand West City 14, Merafong City 5
Unallocated 1
The Star
