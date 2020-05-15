The StarNews
Covid-19 in Gauteng: Number of hospitalised patients rises by 10 in one day

By Botho Molosankwe Time of article published 45m ago

Johannesburg - The number of people who were hospitalised with Covid-19 in Gauteng rose by 10 in a space of 24-hours.

On Thursday, the Gauteng Department of Heath released a statement saying there were 48 Covid-19 patients in both private and public hospitals by Wednesday.

However, on the statement it sent on Friday, the department said the number of hospitalised patients had risen to 58 by Thursday.

The department also said as of Thursday, Covid-19 infections in Gauteng stood at 2135 while the number of people who have recovered increased only by five to 1552.

No deaths have been reported in the past 24-hours and the death toll is still at 24.

The department also said there were 9854 people who were found to have been in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19. They were traced and put in isolation.

According to the department, 8024 of them have since completed the 14 day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have been removed from isolation.

There are also 114 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department is yet to allocate to the province's districts.

GAUTENG BREAKDOWN


Total Cases

Total Deaths

Recoveries

Gauteng

2135

24

1 552

Johannesburg

1 153

Not Disclosed

950

Ekurhuleni

460

Not Disclosed

365

Tshwane

310

Not Disclosed

188

West Rand 

67

Not Disclosed

39

Sedibeng

31

Not Disclosed

10

Breakdown per district:

City of Johannesburg: 1 153 cases

Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 165 cases

Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 176 cases

Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 90 cases

Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 105 cases

Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 291 cases

Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South – 139 cases

Region G:  Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 7 cases

Unallocated 111

City of Tshwane: 310 cases

Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North   39 cases

Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 13 cases

Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 104 cases

Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 66 cases

Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 4 cases

Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 64 cases

Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 11 cases

Unallocated cases: 9

Ekurhuleni: 460 cases

Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 42 cases

Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 35 cases

Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 144 cases

Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 112 cases

Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 93 cases

Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 19 cases

Unallocated cases: 15

Sedibeng 31 cases

Lesedi 4, Emfuleni 19, Midvaal 7

West Rand 67

Mogale City 42, Rand West City 14, Merafong City 5

Unallocated 1

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or go to SA Coronavirus for more information. 

