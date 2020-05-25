Covid-19 in SA: Movement aims to show government that learners' lives matter

Johannesburg - “Dear Ms Motshekga. If you send me back to school I won’t be able to become a firefighter,” this is one of the online campaign posters by a primary school learner reluctant to go back to school.

Learners across the country have banded together to form Learners Lives First Movement to persuade President Cyril Ramaphosa and Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to halt the reopening of schools next Monday.

One of the founders, Mogamat Imaad Abrahams, said they were not asking schools opening but that this should be done when all of them have personal protective equipment and sanitisers.





Learners in grades 7 and 12 are the first cohort to go back to school on Monday (June 1).









Mogamat said: “ We just want to appeal to the minister that she should not open schools because there are a lot of concerns from learners. Schools aren’t ready to open because they don’t have all the necessary precautionary measures in place.





“ The other concern is that some of the learners live with their grandparents or older family members so there is a real fear of coming back and infecting them.”









As part of the campaign, the learners write a “Dear Ms Motshekga. If you send me back to school I won’t be able to become …” and each one fills it in with their future profession and posts on social media.









The group is also planning to write a letter to both the minister and the president by the end of the week.





Mogamat, who is in matric, said: “A lot of people think that the movement says children should not go back to school. We are not forcing anybody to not go to school.we are just saying that we need schools to open when they are actually ready.”









He said his principal didn’t permit him to use his school name for the campaign.





“My school personally didn’t receive enough PPE and hand sanitisers





Some children stay with their grandparents so they don't have the option of going back to school in fear they will make them sick. They also don’t have the option of online learning,” Mogamat said.



