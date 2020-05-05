Covid-19: Joburg records highest number of confirmed cases in Gauteng

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - The Johannesburg region in Gauteng has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 954 - accounting for more than half of the province's 1661 confirmed cases. The province has also recorded a total of 14 Covid-19 deaths. Johannesburg also has the most recoveries in the province, with 620 of the provinces 1026 recoveries coming from the region. These statistics were revealed by the Gauteng Department of Health on Tuesday. Johannesburg also has 7 sub-regions, with Region E - which has Alexandra and Sandton, being the most affected area with 264 cases. The data also showed that there were 71 positive cases in the Soweto region. Region A - Diepsloot, Midrand, Lanseria - 131 cases

Region B - Randburg, Rosebank, Melville - 155 cases

Region C - Roodepoort, Northgate - 66 cases

Region D - Soweto - 71 cases

Region E - Alexandra, Sandton, Houghton - 264 cases

Region F - Inner City, Joburg South - 109 cases

Region G - Lenasia, Orange Farm - 66

The table below shows the breakdown per region, with data provided by the Gauteng Department of Health.



Total Cases Total Deaths Recoveries

Gauteng 1661 14 1026

Johannesburg 954 Not Disclosed 620

Ekurhuleni 360 Not Disclosed 263

Tshwane 211 Not Disclosed 105

West Rand 51 Not Disclosed 32

Sedibeng 21 Not Disclosed 6



The stats also showed that the Ekurhuleni which is currently at 360 confirmed cases and 263 recoveries, was the second most affected region in Gauteng and Tshwane, was third with 211 cases in the province and 105 recoveries.

The West Rand region had 51 cases and 32 recoveries, while the Sedibeng region had 21 cases and six recoveries.

As of May 5, there were 1661 cases in Gauteng, 1026 recoveries and 14 deaths. Sixty-eight people are currently in hospital.

There are also 64 active cases which the Gauteng Department of Health has not yet been able to determine the district from which the patients are.

Gauteng Health spokesperson Philani Mhungi said they were going to spread the net wide to ensure that more people in the province are tested for Covid-19.

So far, he said, almost 1.8 million people had been screened across the province while 25 838 were tested had been done.

"During the Gauteng Provincial Command Council’s Covid-19 update on Thursday April 30, Premier David Makhura committed the province to screening 5 million people by end of July 2020 and to ramp-up testing to 3 000 people daily.



"From now onwards testing will be offered to all vulnerable groups who are most at risk of contracting Corona virus. These include older people, and people with other medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease). The test will be done even if the people do not show Covid-19 related symptoms," he said.

Mhungi said until now tests were mainly done on people who exhibited flu-like symptoms, fever, tiredness, difficulty breathing and dry cough including history of travel or having been in contact with someone who was confirmed positive.

He said out of a total of 8781 contacts traced (the people who were in contact with those that had tested positive for Covid-19), 6 179 people have completed the 14 days monitoring period with no symptoms reported and were therefore no longer in isolation.

The Star