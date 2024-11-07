Covid-19 Lessons: NGO Pushes for Better Oxygen Infrastructure in SA Hospitals

NGO Integrity Network has called for the intensification of the construction of oxygen plants in health facilities across the country following the collapse of oxygen supply in many of South Africa’s health facilities including community health clinics during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The NGO of mostly lawyers for Social Justice has blamed the loss of lives during the pandemic on shortage of oxygen and vaccine nationalisation by the world’s governments.

Ernest Tshesane said that oxygen scarcity and the surging demand was because hospitals faced unprecedented patient volumes and overwhelming oxygen shortages. “The supply chain disruptions and the production, transportation, and distribution challenges of oxygen reduced availability. Many healthcare facilities, especially in low resource settings, lacked adequate oxygen infrastructure. Hypoxemia (low blood oxygen) in many cases was prolonged, which led to organ damage, respiratory failure, and death. We should not beat around the bush, oxygen shortages were the reason why so many people died.” Tshesane said that WHO reported oxygen shortages in over 80 countries. In India, oxygen scarcity contributed to approximately 40% of Covid-19 deaths during the 2021 surge.

“A study in sub-Saharan Africa found oxygen availability was associated with reduced Covid-19 mortality. South Africa was no exception. The public sector simply ran out of options. If another crises emerges, our healthcare system would need to be acutely ready. In fact the current shortages of oxygen in public health centres is alarming. Last year we visited Thembisa Hospital and we were shocked to learn that there was no readiness for the rampant winter asthma and bronchitis scourge. That shouldn’t be so since we know that winter comes with respiratory challenges for many of our people. Beds, medicines and oxygen remain the pinnacle needs for healthcare centres,” Tshesane said. Tshesane has praised the Independent Development Trust (IDT), a Schedule Two public entity’s appointment by the National Department of Health (NDoH) to manage the installation and maintenance of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants in 55 health facilities nationwide This initiative, funded by the Global Fund, aims to provide sustainable and adequate oxygen supply to various health facilities, promoting quality healthcare services.