Covid-19 lockdown reduces Joburg tailor to a beggar

James Matola, a Joburg CBD-based tailor of six years, has been reduced to a beggar who has to plead with his customers for money to put food on the table. Since the lockdown started on March 27, Matola, 32, has been struggling to make ends meet, support his parents, and pay school fees for his five siblings. He has not been able to trade since the lockdown started, and his business Jimmy Fashion Designer on the corner of President and Kruis streets faces an uncertain future. He has lost about R50000 and cannot pay his rent to the Joburg City Property. “When the lockdown started, I had garments I had already made and customers were supposed to collect them, but they never came,” he said. Matola said before the lockdown he had group orders lined up from customers for weddings and other events, but all have been cancelled.

“I had an order for three-piece waistcoats, trousers and jackets for seven people and to make the outfits would cost me about R3000, but because they were many, I gave them a discount of R2500 for each person,” he said.

The small business owner said there was a wedding party of about 18 people for whom he took measurements to buy material, and another wedding party of about 11 people. But the orders were cancelled.

“I also had many individual orders from customers and they were supposed to come to my office, but they cancelled,” he said.

His R50000 loss is from cancellations and the non-payment of the garments he had already made.

“Since that time I haven’t had any business or even money to buy food, so I asked the customers who had already given me the fabric or deposited money to send me R100 or R200 here and there to buy food. I tell them that it will be deducted from their balance after the lockdown,” he said.

The tailor said he did not apply for the government’s small, medium and micro-sized enterprises relief funding for Jimmy’s Fashion Design, but he would consider the assistance after consulting his business partner.