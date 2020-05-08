Covid-19: More recoveries in Gauteng as six people are discharged from hospital

Johannesburg - While the number of Covid-19 cases increased in Gauteng, six of the people who were hospitalised with the virus have been discharged.

The Gauteng Department of Health announced in Friday that there was an 84 increase of new cases by Thursday, taking the number of all cases to 1804.

There was also a 161 increase in recoveries as the number of those that have recovered went from 1036 to 1197.

No new deaths have been reported and the number still stands at 15 while the number of those that were hospitalised with the virus has gone down from 72 to 66.

The department also said out of a total of 9204 contacts traced, those who had been in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19, 7 990 people have completed the 14 day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated.