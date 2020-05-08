Covid-19: More recoveries in Gauteng as six people are discharged from hospital
Johannesburg - While the number of Covid-19 cases increased in Gauteng, six of the people who were hospitalised with the virus have been discharged.
The Gauteng Department of Health announced in Friday that there was an 84 increase of new cases by Thursday, taking the number of all cases to 1804.
There was also a 161 increase in recoveries as the number of those that have recovered went from 1036 to 1197.
No new deaths have been reported and the number still stands at 15 while the number of those that were hospitalised with the virus has gone down from 72 to 66.
The department also said out of a total of 9204 contacts traced, those who had been in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19, 7 990 people have completed the 14 day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated.
|
Total Cases
|
Total Deaths
|
Recoveries
|
Gauteng
|
1804
|
15
|
1197
|
Johannesburg
|
1009
|
Not Disclosed
|
770
|
Ekurhuleni
|
398
|
Not Disclosed
|
280
|
Tshwane
|
258
|
Not Disclosed
|
108
|
West Rand
|
54
|
Not Disclosed
|
32
|
Sedibeng
|
21
|
Not Disclosed
|
7
Breakdown per district:
City of Johannesburg: 1109 cases
Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park: 141 cases
Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North : 161 cases
Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville: 74 cases
Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen: 83 cases
Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton: 270 cases
Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South: 115 cases
Region G: Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South: 68 cases
Unallocated 97
City of Tshwane: 235 cases
Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North
35 cases
Region 2: City of Tshwane 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana
Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana: 7 cases
Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West: 81 cases
Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield: 59 cases
Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht: 4 cases
Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria: 55 cases
Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng: 10 cases
Unallocated cases: 7
Ekurhuleni: 398 cases
Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane: 37 cases
Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel: 31 cases
Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela: 106 cases
Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa,
Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park: 97 cases
Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza: 85 cases
Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai: 12 cases
Unallocated cases: 30
Sedibeng 21 cases
Lesedi 3, Emfuleni 14, Midvaal 4
Unallocated 0
West Rand 54
Mogale City 37, Rand West City 12, Merafong City 3
Unallocated 2
There have also been 64 cases yet to be allocated to one of the five districts in the province.
The Star