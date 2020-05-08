The StarNews
Law enforcement officers and Health officials conduct Covid-19 screening and testing on the N12 provincial border for all motorists and passengers returning to Gauteng. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)
Covid-19: More recoveries in Gauteng as six people are discharged from hospital

By Botho Molosankwe Time of article published 1h ago

Johannesburg -  While the number of Covid-19 cases increased in Gauteng, six of the people who were hospitalised with the virus have been discharged.

The Gauteng Department of Health announced in Friday that there was an 84 increase of new cases by Thursday, taking the number of all cases to 1804.

There was also a 161 increase in recoveries as the number of those that have recovered went from 1036 to 1197.

No new deaths have been reported and the number still stands at 15 while the number of those that were hospitalised with the virus has gone down from 72 to 66.

The department also said out of a total of 9204 contacts traced, those who had been in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19, 7 990 people have completed the 14 day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated.


GAUTENG BREAKDOWN


Total Cases

Total Deaths

Recoveries

Gauteng

1804

15

1197

Johannesburg

1009

Not Disclosed

770

Ekurhuleni

398

Not Disclosed

280

Tshwane

258

Not Disclosed

108

West Rand 

54

Not Disclosed

32

Sedibeng

21

Not Disclosed

7

Breakdown per district:

City of Johannesburg: 1109 cases

Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park: 141 cases

Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North : 161 cases

Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville: 74 cases

Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen: 83 cases

Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton: 270 cases

Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South: 115 cases

Region G:  Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South: 68 cases

Unallocated 97

City of Tshwane: 235 cases

Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North

35 cases

Region 2: City of Tshwane 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana

Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana: 7 cases

Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West:  81 cases

Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield: 59 cases

Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht: 4 cases

Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria: 55 cases

Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng:  10 cases

Unallocated cases: 7

Ekurhuleni: 398 cases

Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane:  37 cases

Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel: 31 cases

Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela: 106 cases

Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa,

Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park: 97 cases

Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza: 85 cases

Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai: 12 cases

Unallocated cases: 30

Sedibeng 21 cases

Lesedi 3, Emfuleni 14, Midvaal 4

Unallocated 0

West Rand 54

Mogale City 37, Rand West City 12, Merafong City 3

Unallocated 2

There have also been 64 cases yet to be allocated to one of the five districts in the province.

