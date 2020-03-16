Covid-19 or not, Soweto residents march to ANC offices to demand houses

Johannesburg - "Covid-19 or not we want our houses". These were the shouts of Soweto residents who gathered outside Luthuli House to protest over houses despite the fact that President Cyril Ramphosa had the previous night prohibited gatherings of over a 100 people in a bid to curb the spreading of the disease. In full view of the police and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), the residents from Diepkloof and Meadowlands danced and sang in front of the ANC headquarters, holding placards with different messages. They said they wanted clarity in terms of houses promised to them. One of the residents who wanted to remain anonymous said he was aware of Covid-19 and what the president had said about gatherings. However, that did not matter because what was more urgent to him was the house he has been waiting for, he said. "We know that the president advised against gatherings of this nature because of the outbreak of the Coronavirus but we are saying that virus or no virus, we want these houses as they were promised to us a long time ago.

"We have exhausted almost all our options and we were left with no other choice rather than coming here today and express our concerns."

"The houses we are here for are the houses that have been promised to us for the past 24 years. Some of the elderly people that are here today have been applying for houses since then and they might even die without even owning a house that government has been promising them," he said

Among the group that was marching, only a few of them could be seen wearing face masks and covering their mouths and noses with doeks to show that regardless of the global pandemic, they were going to make it to the streets in numbers to express their concerns.

Another resident accused leaders in the communities of being corrupt. The man said councillors were part of the housing problem.

"Some of them own more that three houses of which they are renting out. Some even go to an extent of selling RDP houses to the foreign nationals and us locals end up paying rent at a government house owned by a foreign national."

We are also saying that if ever the government is failing to build us houses they must at least give us the land and we will build our own homes." he said.

The Star