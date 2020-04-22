Covid-19 pandemic grounds Earth Day celebrations

Earth Day celebrations have become the latest calendar event to be hit by Covid-19 and lockdown regulations. The 50th anniversary will see most events being restricted to indoors and following social distancing guidelines. The Glass Recycling Company (TGRC) has recommended ways that recycling glass bottles and jars assists in the fight against climate change. TGRC chief executive Shabeer Jhetam said this celebration should not be looked at as one day, but rather how they will be making a change to the lives of people in order to have a positive impact on their environment. “An effective way of helping combat climate change, while enabling economic opportunities, is through recycling,” Jhetam said.

He added that people can play a part in preventing climate change by re-evaluating their household, or office “and identifying areas where we can reduce, reuse or recycle.”

It is during this time, Jhetam said, that people should come together and do their bit to make a difference.

“We can do much through recycling, in particular our glass bottles and jars.

“Unless we all step up, nationally and globally, realising that this is a serious crisis, we are not going to be leaving behind a healthy environment for future generations.”

South Africa now has 3 465 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and and the total number of deaths from the virus stands at 58, with no new deaths reported on Tuesday.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has raised concerns about the rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape, saying that 'the biggest risk of spread that has been identified is the cultural practices occurring at funerals'.