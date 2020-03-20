Covid-19: Parishioners to now book spot in church well in advance

Johannesburg - A Joburg church has come up with a creative way of ensuring congregants still have an opportunity to worship while still sticking to regulations instituted amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that Gauteng had the most confirmed new cases with 33, the Western Cape has 11 new cases and the Free State has seven.

With many people now working from home to ensure that the Covid-19 is managed and contained, some people still want to go to church and Saint Patrick's Catholic Church in La Rochelle, south of Joburg, has found a way of giving them that opportunity.

Now instead of just showing up for mass, parishioners will have to reserve their space in the church by booking well in advance.

"You must book the time you want to attend mass and you get a ticket. This is to ensure there is not more than 100 people in church at a time for mass. Our world has absolutely turned upside down," one congregant said.