Covid-19: Parishioners to now book spot in church well in advance
Johannesburg - A Joburg church has come up with a creative way of ensuring congregants still have an opportunity to worship while still sticking to regulations instituted amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that Gauteng had the most confirmed new cases with 33, the Western Cape has 11 new cases and the Free State has seven.
With many people now working from home to ensure that the Covid-19 is managed and contained, some people still want to go to church and Saint Patrick's Catholic Church in La Rochelle, south of Joburg, has found a way of giving them that opportunity.
Now instead of just showing up for mass, parishioners will have to reserve their space in the church by booking well in advance.
"You must book the time you want to attend mass and you get a ticket. This is to ensure there is not more than 100 people in church at a time for mass. Our world has absolutely turned upside down," one congregant said.
The church also announced that there will not be Catechism classes until further notice and Catholics have been granted dispensation from attending Sunday masses during this period of emergency.
The church also advised those that are ill not to attend mass and for people to use the sanitisers that the church provides.
While people normally stay behind and chat to each other after church, that won't be allowed anymore.
"Parishioners must leave church immediately after mass," the church advises on it's website.
The Star