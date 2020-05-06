Covid-19: Private university students in SA unable to study online due to high data costs

Thousands of higher-learning students from private institutions are in limbo as the various colleges’ management teams battle to secure them affordable data. Students desperately need data for online learning. There are 102 higher-learning private institutions in the country registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training, with over 300000 students enrolled annually. These institutions offer professional certificates, diplomas, degrees and skills development programmes. Boston City Campus, Rosebank College and Damelin Online have all been engaged in back-and-forth negotiations with several service providers over reduced data rates. Meanwhile, students from public institutions of higher learning long started with online learning following the introduction of zero-rate access to their learning sites and the provision of data bundles and learning devices. Boston City Campus marketing manager Natalie Rabson said many of their students cannot afford data.

“We are a private institution but some of our students could do with the zero-rate billing system on the learning website. At the end of the day this is education just like in the public institutions,” she said.

Rabson added that MTN was the only service provider that had come on board by offering their students 10 gigabytes of data at R129.

Damelin Online manager David de Villiers expressed concerns that the government chose to prioritise public education.

“We also have parents who earn a low income and their children are registered with us. At the moment we are hoping for the best, since we're still in negotiations with the government and telecom groups,” he said.

Rosebank College director Felicity Coughlan said online learning has begun with the aim of leaving no one behind.

“We have also negotiated reduced data rates from telecommunications providers to help our students access the material and we have ensured that the material is data light to make this easier for students. Regrettably some telecommunications providers have refused to assist our students.”

Coughlan said the institution has since taken an option with one service provider where students are required to buy certain SIM cards for accessing academic sites with the costs being picked by the institution.

Coughlan said boot-camps would be set up once campuses reopen for students who were left behind during this online learning period.

MTN communications manager, Mthokozisi Ndlovu said the network provider has been flooded with requests for zero-rating of websites in the face of the Covid-19 lockdown.

herefore, MTN has prioritised websites with a focus on health, education and social support.

“MTN has been in discussions with various private educational institutions with the aim of assisting their students with affordable connectivity. Private institutions are offered reverse billing rates. The reverse billing rate on our network only is based on a tiered structure based on the total data usage.

“We encourage other private educational institutions to contact MTN Business should they require reverse billing services,” he said.

Vodacom spokesperson Byron Kennedy confirmed that they were also engaged in talks with Boston City Campus to assist with the transition of online learning.

“We are also reaching out to other institutions and colleges. We offer all institutions the same rates and data bundle packages (10GB anytime and 20GB night owl month to month).”