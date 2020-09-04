Covid-19 related lawsuits keep Basic Education on its toes

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - School might have been out for the majority of this year but the Basic Education Department was kept on its toes by lawsuits. The department has had to fight 11 cases related to Covid-19 regulations from April until now. Since the pandemic hit the country, the department has been hauled to court by organisations that didn’t want schools to be opened, and those that wanted to ensure pupils still had meals even when schools were closed. Of the nine cases against the department, five have been dismissed while at least two have reached the Constitutional Court. These include the Tebeila Institute of Leadership Education, Governance and Training and the African Institute of Human Rights and Constitutional Litigation.

The Limpopo institution (Tebeila) wanted the court to set aside a decision by the department for pupils to go back to school during the pandemic.

The One South Africa Movement, led by Mmusi Maimane, also had its case dismissed in the Constitutional Court after it took President Cyril Ramaphosa and Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to court wanting to stop them from reopening schools when the country moved to level 3.

The court found that the department’s reopening plans were detailed and measures had been put in place to mitigate the spread of the virus in schools.

The application was dismissed in July.

A case by the Education Union of South Africa that also wanted to reverse the decision to reopen schools was struck off the roll and the organisation ordered to pay the department’s legal costs.

The union has applied for leave to appeal which the department is opposing. The court is still to make a decision.

The department lost the case brought by Equal Education that wanted schools to offer food to all qualifying children even when schools were closed.

In a case brought by the Centre for Child Law, the department and the organisation reached a settlement agreement with regards to regulations for pupils with severe and profound mental disabilities, physical disabilities and pupils who have epilepsy.

The court cases were expected to dent the department’s coffers. Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga yesterday said they released the cost information last month.

Two weeks ago in Parliament, the basic education portfolio committee said it was worried about the department’s legal costs after it was informed they would be much higher this financial year.

Speaking about cases reaching as high as the Constitutional Court, committee chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said while the costs of the cases were still unclear, it was going to be astronomical.

“This does not come cheaply and the department had to spend a great deal of money defending itself in court.

“This, coupled with the extra expenditure of personal protective equipment, will most likely affect the services the department can render to our pupils, especially the poor vulnerable ones,” said Mbinqo-Gigaba.

Last year, it was revealed that the department had spent R12 million over five years in litigation.

The Star