Covid-19 shuts down Eldorado Park clinic after nurse tests positive

Johannesburg - Covid-19 has shut down Eldorado Park Extension 2 after one of the nurses working there tested positive for the virus. City of Joburg's Rich Hlatshwayo said the nurse's colleagues have been told to self-isolate while the clinic is being deep cleaned and sanitised. Hlatshwayo they had to totally shut the facility as they could not only open one part of it. "All possible patients who came into contact with the nurse will be traced and tested. The City would like to assure the public that all measures will be taken to safeguard the health of staff and that of our patients. The facility will be sanitized and all other safety measures implemented before it is opened. The City of Joburg calls on the community to continue practicing washing of hands, social distancing and wearing of masks in order to flatten the Covid- 19 infection curve,"Hlatshwayo said.

Hlatshwayou could not say how long the clinic would be closed for not state whether the City would be providing clinic with a mobile clinic.

Recently, the maternity ward at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital has been cleared and disinfected after a patient admitted there tested positive for Covid-19.

The hospital had to dedicate other wards to admit pregnant women.

At the beginning of April, Duduza Clinic in Nigel had to be shut down after a nurse tested positive for Covid-19.

The nurse was believed to have been part of the worshippers who attended a prayer breakfast at the Divine Worship Ministries in Bloemfontein on March 10.

After her results came back positive, she was subsequently placed under quarantine and the City started tracing some of the people she may have come into contact with her so thet could be tested for Covid-19 in order to prevent community transmissions