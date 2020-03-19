Covid-19 shuts down Virgin Active Melrose Arch

Johannesburg - Gym bunnies who were at Virgin Active's Melrose Arch branch on March 13 have been asked to get checked for Covid-19 if they display symptoms after a member who visited that day tested positive for the virus. As a result, the gym has been shut down until further notice while it undergoes disinfection protocol. It is suspected the member may have contracted the virus from a work colleague who had recently travelled abroad. The gym was able to determine that she visited Virgin Active Melrose Arch on March 13 only. Virgin Active has since advised it's members who visited the gym that day seek medical attention should they display any coronavirus symptoms.

Hi! We have been notified that a person under investigation (PUI) has tested positive for Covid-19 visited Melrose Arch. — Virgin Active (@virginactiveSA) March 18, 2020

In the meantime the gym said it was deep cleaning and disinfecting the facility using a specialist health and hygiene service provider, who has extensive experience in disinfection protocol following communicable disease infection.

Hi! As an added precaution we are by bolstering our cleaning teams with additional staff and increasing our frequency of cleaning. Melrose Arch has been closed until further notice. — Virgin Active (@virginactiveSA) March 18, 2020

In the light of Covid-19, the company said it has introduced changes at their gyms to curb the spread of the virus such as reducing class sizes by 50% to practice social distancing and also removing water fountains. Members will be expected to bring their own water to the gym.

"Group classes will only be bookable online or by asking a staff member to book a class for you. We won’t be taking any walk-ins until further notice.

"With hygiene top of mind, we are reformatting classes like Grid Training, H.E.A.T and Boxing so that you won’t have to share cardio equipment or any kit.

"We have removed boxing pads, gloves, Yoga belts, Suspension Yoga hammocks, and resistance bands. Suspension Yoga and Active Band classes have also been temporarily suspended for hygiene reasons.

"Class times may be reduced to allow our specialist cleaning team to clean the studio and the equipment before the next class starts."

