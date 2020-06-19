Covid-19 shuts more Gauteng schools as pupils, teachers test positive

More Gauteng schools have temporarily closed this week after teachers and pupils tested positive for Covid-19. On Wednesday, Blue Hills College in Midrand issued a letter to parents informing them that a matric pupil had the virus. The school's chief executive, Roy Ndlovu, said that inaccurate information had been given when the pupil was screened before entering the school premises. He added that the school was disappointed because the pupil had displayed symptoms while still at home. “Despite our repeated calls that parents should not send a child who displays Covid-19-related symptoms to school, it was ignored in this case,” Ndlovu said.

All Grade 12 classes were suspended with immediate effect while the college followed procedures to deal with the case.

Sir John Adamson High School in Winchester Hills also closed on Monday after a pupil tested positive. Principal Michael William Meyer, however, said the pupil had only been at school when it reopened on June 8 and remained absent.

“As per Covid-19 protocol, the school will be closed for decontamination,” Meyer said.

A Grade 8 pupil from Covenant College in Rispark also tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Principal Brian du Preez said in a letter to parents the pupil had not responded negatively to screening questions or shown any symptoms at school on Monday.

Mondeor High School was also closed on Wednesday after it had a confirmed case. The communication parents received was unclear about whether a teacher or pupil had contracted the virus, but matric pupils were told to stay home until tracing and cleaning had been conducted.

Equal Education spokesperson Leanne Jansen-Thomas told The Star on Thursday that they were aware of about seven schools closing in Ekurhuleni this week alone.

“Four in Daveyton, two in Tembisa and one in KwaThema,” she said.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Sunday that no teacher or pupil had tested positive for the virus at public schools since they reopened on June 8.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced on June 11 that 52 schools had been affected by 56 cases across the province.

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona told The Star on Thursday that the department would in due course provide an update on the number of schools which had closed, and how many pupils had tested positive.

In the Western Cape, an estimated 239 staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at about 160 schools since May 18.

The North West Education Department announced on Tuesday that the province had recorded eight new cases, which brought the total number in schools to 12. The eight new cases included three Grade 7 pupils, four teachers and one office-based employee.

All affected schools were shut down.

The Public Servants Association (PSA) called on Minister Angie Motshekga to reverse the decision to reopen schools.

“The PSA believes that with the current daily infection rate increasing, the daily closing of schools will become the norm across the country. This will result in even more disruptions to the academic year and will ultimately not benefit pupils,” it said.

