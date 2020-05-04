Covid-19: UJ in a race to meet ventilator demand in SA

The country’s Covid-19 infections are expected to peak between July and September. It is believed the public health sector has 1111 operational ventilators and the private health sector has 2105. These, experts believe, will not be enough if the number of critical cases keeps rising. A team at UJ is planning for the looming health crisis by producing ventilators and repairing damaged ones. UJ faculty of engineering and the built environment is co-ordinating efforts to further develop open-source ventilators, support repair and maintenance efforts to bring out-of-warranty equipment into service, and make rapid prototyping facilities available to enable personal protective equipment manufacturing. The team led by UJ’s Dr Deon Sabatta and Dr Samson Masebinu identified several simple, safe and scalable open-source designs that could meet strict specifications for use with patients.

By building on open-source designs, the team has developed a minimal viable product with elements that can be produced through 3D printing and laser-cutting techniques. These designs will support the development of the critical control systems that protect a patient supported by a ventilator.

Sabatta, said: “Ventilators are complex medical devices, and it is more intricate than simply squeezing a bag. Our product includes devices such as, pressure sensors, flow sensors and a number of control algorithms.

“It can, therefore, be set up to perform more advanced ventilation tasks such as pressure-support ventilation or synchronous intermittent mandatory ventilation. This is a step up in ventilation support, by being able to assist patients further when they are tiring from being on continuous positive airway pressure systems for extended periods of time.”

The UJ process energy and environmental technology station is supporting efforts to identify decommissioned ventilators at public and private hospitals to bring out-of-service equipment back online, focusing their efforts on e-waste reduction in a circular economy to support the medical engineer- ing maintenance programmes at hospitals.

“Through our repair and maintenance undertaking, this assignment will build on the principles of circularity and create employment opportunities since there are large amounts of equipment that can be repaired and calibrated for reuse, especially beyond our borders in South Africa.

“There is no sector more critical at this moment than health care, which is why we are proud to play a role in producing and revamping these critical life-saving devices,” said Masebinu.