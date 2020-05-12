Covid-19's devastating effects spared no one, says Absa as over 460 000 clients take payment holiday

Johannesburg - Absa said the fact that nearly half a million of their customers applied for a payment holiday was proof that Covid-19 has brought the economy to it's knees and no one has been spared it's devastating consequences. The number of people who keep applying, the bank said, keeps increasing as many are unable to meet their financial obligations due to the lockdown that was necessitated by the deadly virus. The bank said since they heeded the call by the government to help their financially-stressed clients impacted by the deadly virus in whatever way they could, they introduced Payment Relief Programme (payment holiday) to help benefit their clients who have been servicing their debt well all this time. The beneficiaries include those with a home loan, credit card, vehicle finance, personal loan and business finance. Absa said so far, 463 000 people applied to be relieved of meeting their financial obligations for three months which translates into R5.8-billion.

As more people keeping adding their names to the list of those that have been badly affected by the situation, the numbers were expected to rise.

The bank said it had to do this for it's customers who had been hard hit by the virus and that there was no income threshold for individuals nor income turnover limit for businesses to qualify for the payment holiday.

"We wanted to ensure that we provide that kind of assistance to our customers. Some have lost their income, others have not been getting a salary while others have not been able to open their businesses.

"Over 463 000 people have applied and this show that people are battling...both individuals and business owners. The lockdown has brought the economy to its knees and no one has been spared.

"Given the extreme financial pressure experienced by South Africans, providing the most comprehensive payment relief package in the market was non-negotiable for Absa. While the bank is working intensely to engage as many financially stretched customers as possible, it is pleasing that we have, within a few weeks, managed to assist such a high volume of customers and clients."

Business for SA recently forecast that up to four million jobs could be lost this year as a result of the expected economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Monday, the country's confirmed Covid-19 cases stood at 10 652 with a total of 206 deaths.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also warned that people should be prepared "to live with the coronavirus among us for a year or even more", adding that people should expect an increase in Covid-19 infections as more people return to work.

Ramaphosa said the easing of the nationwide lockdown must not result in careless behaviour, predicting that the risk of infection outbreaks will increase.

As it's not yet known how long the stringent lockdown regulations were expected to last, Absa said it was looking at what others measures to put in place to help their clients as the payment holiday was only for three months.

