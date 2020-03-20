Covid19: Gauteng health imposes restrictions to hospital visiting hours

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Johannesburg - As the number of people infected with Covid-19 continues to rise, the Gauteng Department of Health has now imposed restrictions to visiting hours at hospitals in the province. This measure was taken in an effirt to curb the further spread of Covid-19. The department said that as of Friday, visiting hours will be limited to one hour per day between 12 and 1pm. •A patient will be allowed a maximum of two visitors per day. •Only one visitor per patient will be allowed at a time and for no more than 15 minutes.

•There will be no rotation of visitors.

•No visitors will be allowed outside of the specified visiting hours, if there are any visits outside the prescribed time, arrangements will have to be made and authorised by the attending doctor.

"These restrictions follow the declaration of the Covid-19 outbreak as a national state of

disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act by President Cyril Ramaphosa," the department said.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country's confirmed cases had reached 150 from the first case which was reported more than two weeks ago.

Health Minister Doctor Zweli Mkhize said they were expecting the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa to reach 200 by Friday.

He said his department has had a number of meetings with various sectors and all have been supportive.

He added that the health department is monitoring the behaviour of the virus.

"We need to face reality. We must learn from other countries but let's make our own history," Mkhize said.

Mkhize said the department was also starting to take note of recoveries of previously recorded cases.

"We are in the process of conducting further confirmation tests and medical examinations then we formally inform the public on the numbers of recoveries," he said.

The Star