Create the perfect elevator pitch in 15 seconds

NAVIGATING the job market can be a rollercoaster of fears. The fear of not being good enough, fear of rejection and fear of not finding the right fit. And South Africa’s high unemployment rate makes job-hunting even more of a challenge for many individuals.

According to StatsSA’s latest quarterly labour force survey, the current official unemployment rate is 32.6%. What’s more concerning is that 59.6% of young South Africans between the ages of 15 and 24 are not employed or in further training/education; while 34.5% of those looking for work are still unemployed. Being an active job seeker in the labour market may be a long and tedious journey that requires patience and persistence - and having a positive attitude is important. Job seekers should remain ready to seize opportunities, as recruiters and HR professionals are always looking for top talent. One of the most empowering tools to have in a job-scarce environment is a well-crafted elevator pitch - a brief and persuasive speech that you use to spark interest in what you do. It can help you land a job interview, network with people or pitch an idea.

Here are some tips from MindMatch to put together the perfect elevator pitch: Focus on career Reflect on your career; consider your goals and aspirations. Tailor your pitch to showcase your path and what brings you fulfilment.

Your industry Think about the industry you work in; and stay updated on industry trends and tech. Learn from successful individuals and network in order to tailor your pitch according to industry expectations. Job description

Dive deep into that job description. Pick out keywords and requirements, and tailor your pitch to match the role. Showcase your impact with numbers and metrics. Draft and refine Write out your pitch in draft form. Start strong, focus on what you can bring to the table, and ditch the jargon. Practise, practise and practise – refine your pitch for clarity, flow and timing.

Seek feedback Get your friends or career squad to review your pitch. Adapt it for different applications, while keeping your core message intact. “If you are going for a job that you have no experience doing, then your pitch should highlight elements such as your achievements, strengths and cultural alignment,” advises Clarese Kuhn from MindMatch.