Création Africa partners with Cape Town sisters

The artistic works of Cape Town sisters, Viveka and Rucita Vassen, and other local crafts people will be showcased as part of the Création Africa Incubation programme. This project is a ground-breaking R24 million initiative launched by the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs in 2023, to foster and support entrepreneurship in the cultural and creative industries of South Africa, Lesotho, and Malawi.

The initiative is led by the Embassy of France and the French Institute of South Africa (IFAS) and features more than 40 creative and cultural enterprises, selected from more than 700 applicants for a mentorship programme. Only 12 initiatives have been chosen to participate in the five-week-long incubation and immersion programmes facilitated by Création Africa partners, UVU Africa and Bpifrance. The Vassen sisters who made the cut to be part of the incubation programme, are excited to be part of the programme. Through their studio, Ananta Design Studio, they are tipped to bring the vibrant and colourful designs to life.

A delighted Viveka said: “We are thrilled to have been selected for the Creation Africa after we launched our studio just two years ago. We are so grateful for the growth and opportunities this incubation programme will bring. Being a women-owned business, it makes our work all the more meaningful to be able to empower women crafters and create a platform for their skills to shine and their livelihoods to thrive.” Viveka added that she was happy to collaborate with Ananta Design Studio as it had a clear goal of empowering and uplifting communities by creating jobs for crafters, in a bid to grow the emerging international market for the work of African craftsmen and women. "We love that our business allows us the freedom to explore our creativity and bring our ideas to life, while uplifting our local crafts communities and making sustainable social impact. Everything we create is filed with colour, pattern, joy, celebration and most importantly, community spirit," she said.