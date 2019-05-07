Protesters outside Oberholzer Magistrate's Court in Carletonville where Nellie Senwametsi appeared for assaulting a minor.

Sounds of dissatisfaction reverberated thorough court when the bail of a woman caught on camera assaulting children at creche was extended. Some people were so angry at the news that they stormed out of court.

Nellie Senwametsi, 40, appeared at the Oberholzer Magistrate's Court in Carletonville on Tuesday on a charge of assaulting a minor.

She was arrested after graphic videos showing her violently beating up three small children on separate occasions went viral.

She assaulted the children at Ninnie’s Neurons Nursery School with open hands all over their little bodies, ostensibly because they weren’t cleaning up after themselves properly, while one child was beaten up for refusing to sleep.

The court was filled to capacity when Senwametsi appeared in court that some even had to sit on the floor.

Senwametsi was neatly dressed in a denim jacket, jeans and huge gold hopped earrings.

She was in court briefly when the matter was postponed for further investigations.

However, murmurs of dissatisfaction rang through court as the matter was being postponed.

"What investigation? What investigation?" people murmured.

One parent said her little boy used to attend the creche and would return with blue eyes and marks on his body yet the principal said he got injured playing.

"My child started going to the crèche at eight months and he is now two-years-old. He's an angry child and he is a bully after he abused," the parent said.

Some of the people who were in court later picketed outside and waited for Senwamadi to leave.

One protester said they would not leave until Senwamadi leaves or better yet, she should be in a cell to ensure her "safety".

Scared for her safety, Senwamadi remained inside court, listening to case after case.



The matter will be heard again at the end of this month.

The creche has since been shut down.



