Crime expert believes the brutal murder of a Joburg school teacher was premeditated

A student, 21, is expected to make his first court appearance for allegedly raping and killing a Johannesburg teacher, Kirsten Kluyts. Gauteng police spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili, said the suspect was arrested at a student residence on Sunday.

It is almost a month since Kluyts, 34, was found dumped at the side of a jogging path inside George Lea Park on October 29. A passer-by discovered the body and alerted authorities. Kluyts’s brutal murder left joggers in fear as a number of northern suburbs residents frequent and utilise the path for health purposes. He will appear at the Wynberg Regional Court tomorrow (Tuesday), facing a charge of murder.

“The provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, has commended Sandton’s team of detectives who managed to crack the murder case of Kluyts by arresting her alleged murderer on Sunday November 26, in the Parkmore suburb,” said Muridili. “This follows a thorough investigation by detectives and the co-operation by 24/7 Security management.” Muridili said the alleged killer is a student at a Sandton tertiary institution.

“The suspect will be charged with murder and he will appear before court soon,” said Muridili. Criminal Law expert, Ian Allis, speaking in an interview with one of the broadcasters, said this was not a robbery but a direct attack on the victim. Allis said this was somebody deliberately aiming … whether it was directly for this person or any other person, this was a premeditated attack and murder.