Johannesburg - If you drive a Toyota, hijackers are probably watching you with a keen eye, ready to pounce and take it.
However, if you drive a Chrysler, you may go through life with no worry of having your precious car stolen because it's not hijackers' favorite vehicle.
In fact, a Chrysler is far from hijackers' radar as only three have been stolen from last year September until now.
This is according to the latest crime statistics that show that Toyota drivers are under siege from hijackers who prefer that brand.
In the past financial year, 5253 Toyota vehicles were hijacked countrywide.
This was followed by Volkswagen of which 2877 were hijacked.
Nissan is another favourite as 1303 were hijacked followed by Ford of which 1090 were hijacked.
The statistics have also revealed that more people are hijacked in townships and the inner city than anywhere else.
In 1 104 hijackings, a gun was used.
In 29 cases, hijackers sprayed pepper spray in the eyes of the victim, five used a brick. In one case, a hijacker used a knobkierrie.
While pointing a weapon at a motorist and threatening them is the modus operandi preferred by hijackers, police have revealed that some of the methods usually used include forcing a motorist to off ramp using another vehicle, throwing an object on the road, posing as a beggar or window cleaner, pouring something on the road and pretending to ask for assistance.
List of hijacked cars and hijackings reported
Toyota 5 253
VW 2 877
Nissan 1 303
Ford 1090
Hyundai 949
Isuzu 866
Mercedes Benz 775
BMW 598
Chevrolet 424
Kia 407
Opel 400
Mazda 394
Audi 363
Honda 301
Renault 323
Tat 87
Land Rover 85
Mitsubishi 77
Fiat 68
Daihatsu 68
Datsun 67
Jeep 52
Peugeot 46
Citroen 26
Lexus 19
Mahindra 18
Daewoo 13
Dodge 12
Porsche 9
GWM 9
Jaguar 8
Yamaha 7
Volvo 5
Chrysler 3
The Star