Criminals now targeting cyclists with one fatal murder already recorded in Gauteng

There has been a drastic spike in attacks on cyclists in Pretoria East, Centurion, and other parts of Gauteng. Earlier this month, Freddy Strydom, a 57-year-old cyclist was brutally attacked and stabbed in the back by three men who pounced on him while cycling with a group of 12 others between the R21 and M18 in Centurion.

Strydom, a Midstream Estate resident, is now fighting for his life in ICU at a hospital in Pretoria. Prior to Strydom’s incident, a 57-year-old cyclist cycling near Olievenhoutbosch was accosted by five men in the early hours of the morning, shot several times and robbed of his bicycle. Unfortunately, the 57-year-old was fatally wounded.

These are just two of the many attacks carried out over the last few months as criminals target cyclists in Gauteng. There has been a drastic spike in attacks on cyclists. Picture: Bongani Mbatha Independent Newspapers The Pedal Power Association, South Africa’s largest membership-based cycling organisation, says it is concerned by the increase in attacks on cyclists and urged cyclists to avoid hotspots and be careful when cycling. “There has been one confirmed fatality and several other serious injuries to cyclists,” said Pedal Power Association CEO Neil Robinson.

“The Pedal Power Association is South Africa’s largest membership based cycling organisation and we have been publishing regular alerts on our social media platforms to warn cyclists of the dangers and to be extra careful when out cycling. “It seems like the closer we get to the festive season the more attacks are reported.” Robinson said perpetrators are armed and dangerous and urged cyclists to avoid quiet roads along the R21; M18 to and from the Big Red Barn in Irene; the M57 between the R21 and the M18; Moonlight Way that connects the R21 and R57; the M26 in Erasmia, Centurion; as well as Botha Laan; the Tweefontein and Bronkhorstspruit area; the Bapsfontein and Delmas area; the farm area along Eastlands outside Kempton Park; Summit Road close to Diepsloot; and the Olifantsfontein area.

“Cyclists who cycle alone or in small groups are easy targets to these criminals who stop in front and at the back of them and take the bikes and other valuable possessions at gunpoint or threatening them with knives. “Cyclists are vulnerable road users and isolated cyclists are targeted. The bikes are worth a lot of money and unfortunately there is a market for stolen bikes be it to resell, send across the borders or break them up for spares. It is easy money to be made for criminals.” Robinson said it was important for cyclists to avoid cycling alone.

“Avoid riding alone or in small groups early morning from 4.30am to 8.30am and in the evenings from 5pm to 7pm. “It is important for cyclists to stay close to one another as the slower riders are usually targeted. “Stay vigilant at all times and avoid wearing earphones. Exercise a situational 360 degree awareness while riding. We know it is great to chat to your fellow riders but this could distract from potential dangers ahead.

“Avoid areas with lots of bushes and long grass as attackers hide there before launching an attack. “Have a backup vehicle if possible, it has actually become essential. Do not trust anyone loitering next to the road, please approach carefully.” Explaining the modus operandi of the perpetrators, Robinson said: “They approach with two vehicles blocking cyclists off and hold them up at gunpoint or will jump from behind a bush and push cyclists off their bikes or stab them from behind.

Pedal Power Association CEO Neil Robinson. | Supplied “The perpetrators move around in larger vehicles and bakkies and target cyclists who ride alone and in smaller groups at around 4.30 to 8.30 in the mornings and between 5pm and 7pm in the evenings. “It is vital to pay attention to any human activities ahead and not to wear earphones when cycling. “Chatting to fellow cyclists while out riding could distract you from potential dangers ahead and you might become a criminal’s next target.”

Robinson added that cyclists should also avoid areas with lots of bushes and long grass, as the attackers hide there before launching a surprise attack. “Please do not try to retaliate, as these criminals will shoot or stab their victims for bikes and other possessions. “Do not trust anyone loitering next to the road and always be prepared for an attack when passing someone wanting to cross the road on approach.