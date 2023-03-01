Criminals posing as patient’s escort attack nursing staff

Johannesburg - Unimaginable scenes erupted in Helen Joseph Hospital when criminals who disguised themselves as escorts of an injured patient stormed into the hospital and attacked nursing staff. It is reported that a male nurse was stabbed in the abdomen by two men escorting a wounded patient at the hospital.

The assailants converged on the nurse, who had gone outside for a comfort break, and attempted to rob him of his cellphone before stabbing him in the parking lot. The Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, has denounced the attack. She said it was disgraceful that people who had come to seek help for their friend, who had a stab wound on his hand, could turn and harm those meant to help them. “We condemn this act of hooliganism and criminality in the strongest possible terms and implore the police to track down the attackers, as the incident was captured on CCTV cameras," said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

Before stabbing the nurse and attempting to rob him, the two men were reported to be unruly in the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department. They demanded hospital staff immediately attend to their friend while the staff were busy with patients who came first and had more severe injuries. The two men also argued with staff and other escorts who had accompanied other patients at the Accident and Emergency Department. One of them became violent and pounded another escort accompanying a patient.

The DA said the attack highlighted the need for new security contracts at Gauteng public hospitals. “Hospital security contracts were last awarded in 2014 for a two-year period that expired in November 2016. The Auditor-General has condemned this as irregular expenditure every year since, but the Gauteng Health Department has been slow to re-advertise the contracts,” said a spokesperson. “I suspect corruption as many of the contracts are exorbitant and the security companies have failed to prevent theft and violence at hospitals. New security contracts should be advertised and awarded as soon as possible to ensure cost-effective security that stops thefts and protects staff and patients.”