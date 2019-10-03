Criminals posing as potential house buyers rob homeowner









File Picture. Homeowners have been warned to be aware of criminals posing as prospective buyers after a resident was robbed during an open house. “A lot of preparation goes into selling a house. Make sure that security is on the list,” said Fidelity ADT Community Development Manager, Linda Goodenough. According to Goodenough, the homeowner in Verwoerdpark, Alberton was hoping to sell her home but was “caught unawares” on Tuesday night when three suspects posing as potential buyers approached her asking to see the property. “The unsuspecting homeowner let the suspects in. While she showed the one around the others quietly ransacked the home stealing three laptops and a wallet. It was only once they had left did the homeowner realise the goods had been stolen,” she said. Goodenough said that security was often an after-thought when selling a home and that it was common for criminals to pose as buyers and gain easy access to properties.

“If you have a For Sale sign outside your home, be very cautious about letting in announced buyers. Rather ask them if you can make an appointment at a later date to come and see the house. If they are serious buyers they will come back and then you can ensure you have people in the home to keep an eye on things,” she said.

Goodenough added that it was also important for both sellers and agents to take precautions when planning an open house.

“It’s also a good idea to let your security company know ahead of time that your home will be on show. Ask them to have armed response stop by randomly during the open-house to check that everything is in order. Test your panic buttons,” she said.

It is also important for neighbours to know there will be a show day and ask them to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity and lock away any spare keys and over valables, said Goodenough.

“Store large, expensive items in a cupboard that locks and make sure the rooms are well-lit by keeping the blinds or curtains open and, where necessary, the lights on,” she said.

Goodenough recommended a by-appointment option for showing a house so that groups of visitors are easier to handle.

“If this isn’t possible consider having an assistant on the day who can receive prospective buyers while you are taking others around the property,” she said.

Goodenough also said homeowners and agents should look into hiring a guard for the duration of the show day.

“The guard could be stationed at the gate to ensure potential buyers are safely let into the property. It’s also a deterrent for any criminals who may be targeting the house or the visitors,” she said.