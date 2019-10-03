Homeowners have been warned to be aware of criminals posing as prospective buyers after a resident was robbed during an open house.
“A lot of preparation goes into selling a house. Make sure that security is on the list,” said Fidelity ADT Community Development Manager, Linda Goodenough.
According to Goodenough, the homeowner in Verwoerdpark, Alberton was hoping to sell her home but was “caught unawares” on Tuesday night when three suspects posing as potential buyers approached her asking to see the property.
“The unsuspecting homeowner let the suspects in. While she showed the one around the others quietly ransacked the home stealing three laptops and a wallet. It was only once they had left did the homeowner realise the goods had been stolen,” she said.
Goodenough said that security was often an after-thought when selling a home and that it was common for criminals to pose as buyers and gain easy access to properties.