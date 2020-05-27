Criminals steal cables at Joburg train stations during lockdown

Johannesburg - Joburg criminals have seemingly taken advantage of the nationwide lockdown and stolen cables at some Metrorail stations. Following Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s announcement more than a month ago that Metrorail and other railway services would not be operating, in adherence with the lockdown regulations, Metrorail stations were left isolated. Asked if the railway company had enough security personnel at their stations, Gauteng Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said: “Currently we are experiencing a challenge with the security contract, which should be resolved soon.” However, Mofokeng would not provide clarification of the challenge. “We’re aware of this unfortunate escalation of theft and vandalism of stations and depots. Sadly, stations are being vandalised by criminals from the same communities we have a responsibility to serve.

“Unfortunately we had several incidents of cable theft and it left us without enough material to conduct repairs. No maintenance was done in the past months due to adherence to lockdown level 5 and level 4 regulations,” she said.

Mofokeng added the railway company would use a phased approach of bringing back services under strict conditions guided by government regulations on public transport.

“Most of the repair work will only start as more industries open. The exact periods when commuters can expect to start using services will be announced when Metrorail has repaired the damage,” she said.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele confirmed police had arrested criminals linked to vandalism and cable theft.

“We have arrested a few suspects and are searching for more,” he said.