Criticism mounts against IEC as results counting hits a snag after third ballot

With just over 24 hours after the elections, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has confirmed that it has only just achieved just over 22% of counting of votes. In the previous election, and under normal circumstances, according to IEC CEO, Sy Mamabolo, the IEC would have at least finished counting of 80% of the votes.

The IEC has been accused of failing to ensure free and fair elections. This comes as counting of votes and concluding of voting was mired in chaos and controversy in some voting stations. On Wednesday, the IEC was forced to resort to the manual voters roll after alleged failure of the Voter Management Devices. The Umkhonto weSizwe (MKP), along with the EFF and other parties, criticised the commission for certain glitches. The EFF, represented by its Commissar Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, remarked that the commission appeared to be inadequately prepared for the task at hand.

On Wednesday, Mamabolo said counting procedures had been concluded by 3pm with auditing of slips almost done. “For all intents and purposes, counting procedures have been concluded with only a few voting stations reported to be still counting at 3pm. The process of results compilation entails ensuring accuracy and validation of the results. This process involves scanning each result slip to create an image of the result, double blind capture of each result slip, auditing of each result slip by independent auditors,” Mamabolo said. Mamabolo said only about 22% of results had been concluded representing a total number of 23 292 voting districts accounting for 2.3 million votes cast.

The total result captured, as reported at 4pm yesterday, by the IEC revealed that Gauteng had captured 28%, Eastern Cape 58%, Western Cape at 57%, KZN at a low of 23%, North West at 36%, Northern Cape at 63%, Limpopo at 26%, and the Free State at 56%. Mamabolo said once the results are finalised, the commission will undertake the seat calculation process, based on a prescribed formula and the full list of public representatives will be handed to the Chief Justice once assignment is completed. Mamabolo acknowledged some of the issues that have contributed to delays in voter counting and finalisation, saying even though the process was slowly proceeding smoothly, there were still more that was outstanding based on previous elections.

“While this process is proceeding well, it is important to reflect that historically, in the first 24 hours, 80% of the results would have been finalised. However, the process in the NPE2024 has been slowed down by the third ballot, particularly in the metros,” said Mamabolo. Mamabolo said in spite of these challenges, he was confident that the results will be declared free and fair at the end of the process, adding that according to legislation, the commission has at least seven days to conclude its work. “According to the Electoral Act, the commission has seven days to within which to announce the results. We have been able to announce and declare the results within this period and we will endeavour to do so in these elections.”

However, some political parties have put the blame squarely on the door of the IEC with the MKP saying the issues with voting machines and the under-funding of the IEC could be deliberate. Independent political analyst, Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh told ‘The Star’ that even though some of the issues cannot be blamed on the IEC, the commission has some reflecting to do. “I think the IEC has some reflecting to do. The third ballot was a big factor in the delays and frustration of the electorate. But I think in a final analysis it was a successful election. But we did ask questions about how the IEC is being de-funded and its electoral system which has put them under a lot of pressure,“ he said.