Crooks target festive season shoppers - expert's tips to avoid being robbed blind

As the holiday season draws near, Charnel Hattingh, the group head of marketing and communications at Fidelity, has advised to exercise caution when visiting malls and shopping centers. She notes that although though most of the time, consumers are hijacked in their driveways after being trailed home from malls, mall security staff will be extremely vigilant during that period to look out for pickpockets and other suspicious activity.

“Criminals are aware these shoppers have a car full of newly-purchased items and are generally easy, distracted targets.” She advises shoppers to keep an eye out for any suspicious vehicles when exiting the shopping centre. “If you suspect you are being followed, drive immediately to your nearest police station or security provider's guard house,” she adds.

Hattingh also reminds drivers to remember general hijacking safety tips, such as waiting in the road for the gate to open before driving in and making sure the gate is closed properly behind the vehicle before getting out. “When in the mall or centre, carry as little as possible in your handbag or pockets and rather leave unnecessary bank or store cards and large amounts of cash at home. A packed clothing store or supermarket is the prime hunting ground for a pick-pocket or bag-snatcher. And never leave a handbag, purse, or wallet in a trolley. If you do not use a bag or do not take one along, keep your wallet or purse in the front pocket of your jacket or trousers. Criminals are also targeting phones, so make sure your phone is out of sight, either in a zip-up bag or in a front pocket. “If you are drawing large amounts of cash, take someone along to keep watch while you are at the ATM and to keep a lookout for any suspicious individuals or vehicles on the way home. If you can avoid drawing large sums of cash, do so. Electronic payments are the safer route,” says Hattingh. “If you are shopping in a strip shopping mall, she also warns against parking close by any cash-in-transit vehicles.”

She also reveals that cash-in-transit attacks are on the rise, and it is safer to park away from these vehicles and to never intercept their exit routes in case of an incident. They are already on high alert and cannot afford to be distracted by shoppers. “Your safety outside the mall is, in fact, just as important as it is inside,” she adds.