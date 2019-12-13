In 2019, for instance, the average tuition fee for a student studying a BCom accounting degree at one of the universities in Gauteng is R51 180; a law degree averages around R39 960. These figures explain why 51% of the country’s youth, between the ages of 18 and 24, say they can’t afford tertiary education, according to figures released by Statistics South Africa.
“Government financial aid is available to this year’s matriculants from households with combined incomes below R350 000, but many matriculants from middle-income households still fall through the cracks,” said Leana de Beer, chief operations officer at Feenix, an online crowdfunding platform for university students.
“For the missing-middle students who do not qualify for scholarships, student bank loans are an alternative option, but only for a small portion of families who qualify. Often young people do not have someone who can sign surety on their bank loans to assume legal responsibility for the debt,” said De Beer.
In the event that a loan is secured, there is the possibility of debt snowballing as living expenses accumulate and new loans are taken out to service the old ones. To make matters worse, financially overburdened students with outstanding tuition fees, risk being barred from graduating.