Crowdfunding, new financing option for students









Feenix is a crowdfunding platform for students who can’t afford tertiary institution fees which will allow them to study without the burden of having to worry of repaying. The only requirement on students would be to pay it forward. Picture: David Ritchie African News Agency (ANA) More than 790 000 matric pupils officially wrapped up their final exams at the end of last month. For those lucky enough to enrol in a university, they can expect to pay at least R60 000 on average for their first year of studies. In 2019, for instance, the average tuition fee for a student studying a BCom accounting degree at one of the universities in Gauteng is R51 180; a law degree averages around R39 960. These figures explain why 51% of the country’s youth, between the ages of 18 and 24, say they can’t afford tertiary education, according to figures released by Statistics South Africa. “Government financial aid is available to this year’s matriculants from households with combined incomes below R350 000, but many matriculants from middle-income households still fall through the cracks,” said Leana de Beer, chief operations officer at Feenix, an online crowdfunding platform for university students. “For the missing-middle students who do not qualify for scholarships, student bank loans are an alternative option, but only for a small portion of families who qualify. Often young people do not have someone who can sign surety on their bank loans to assume legal responsibility for the debt,” said De Beer. In the event that a loan is secured, there is the possibility of debt snowballing as living expenses accumulate and new loans are taken out to service the old ones. To make matters worse, financially overburdened students with outstanding tuition fees, risk being barred from graduating.

De Beer advised matriculants to carefully research their funding options when applying to study at a tertiary institution by comparing what different banks offer in terms of repayment plans and interest rates on a student loan.

“Banks usually give students a grace period of at least six months to find a job before they need to pay back capital on their loan. However, starting adult life with debt could lead to many years of financial instability,” De Beer cautioned.

She said, from a national perspective, consumer debt in general is sitting at nearly R1.7 trillion with middle-income earners spending a significant part of their salaries on just paying interest.

Students do have another option though. By turning to crowdfunding, they have the benefit of

“Feenix is a public benefit organisation, which means that all bona fide donations are deductible from a person’s income in terms of section 18A of the Income Tax Act. All community members except parents are able to download a section 18A tax certificate if they donate to a student,” De Beer said.

Although students are not required to repay the funds they receive, Feenix encourages beneficiaries to pay it forward by helping their peers to raise money or by becoming donors themselves once they have found jobs.

“We often see former beneficiaries returning money to the platform and return to Feenix this year as a donor,” De Beer said.

Feenix was launched in June 2017 as a response to the #FeesMustFall movement that spread across campuses in South Africa during 2015 and 2016. This movement highlighted the extremely high cost of tertiary education and the impact that financial stress has on a student’s success rates.