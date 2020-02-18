The diamond-rich southern African country has for years received health specialists from Cuba providing medical services nationwide, but communicating with patients is a challenge as most of them speak only Spanish.
The Patriot on Sunday quoted member of parliament Dumelang Saleshando as saying he had first-hand experience of the language barrier.
“I have experienced this challenge myself (when) I have gone to the hospital to see a doctor. It was a problem trying to explain myself to him, speaking English also did not help,” Saleshando said.
The opposition politician said the government should consider employing Spanish translators.