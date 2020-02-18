Cuban doctors battling to communicate with their patients in Botswana









File image. Cuban doctors working in Botswana are struggling to communicate effectively with their patients because of language barriers, the weekly Patriot on Sunday newspaper reported. The diamond-rich southern African country has for years received health specialists from Cuba providing medical services nationwide, but communicating with patients is a challenge as most of them speak only Spanish. The Patriot on Sunday quoted member of parliament Dumelang Saleshando as saying he had first-hand experience of the language barrier. “I have experienced this challenge myself (when) I have gone to the hospital to see a doctor. It was a problem trying to explain myself to him, speaking English also did not help,” Saleshando said. The opposition politician said the government should consider employing Spanish translators.

“We have people here in Botswana who have studied in those Spanish speaking countries. (The) government can further train them so that they can be used to translate for both patients and the Cuban specialists,” he said.

The employment of doctors trained in Cuba has also been contentious in neighbouring South Africa.

In August the main opposition, the DA, said the annual cost of training a South African to become a doctor in Cuba under an existing agreement between Pretoria and Havana was R331000, more than double what it cost to train the physician at a local medical school.

South African government officials have defended the arrangement, saying students trained in Cuba are taught in a health system that produces better outcomes than the system back home, as it promotes disease prevention in its approach.