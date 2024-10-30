Culpable homicide charges for Shaun Mogaila following fatal crash

Sekhukhune United FC player, Shaun Mogaila, who handed himself to the police on Wednesday afternoon, was expected to appear in court soon to face charges of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent, and fleeing the scene of the accident. Ekurhuleni metro police have found suspected drugs and alcohol inside Mogaila’s vehicle. Picture: Supplied / EMPD Suspected cocaine, edibles, and pricey Don Julio tequila bottles were found in the vehicle, according to police. Investigations will include the drawing of his blood.

Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Thabiso Makgato revealed on Wednesday that Mogaila, 29, handed himself over to officers at the Rabie Ridge Police Station near Midrand, following the fatal crash at 7.30am, on the Andrew Mapheto Road in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni. Makgato said the children were being driven to school by the nine-year-old’s mother when their i10 Grand Hyundai collided with the soccer player’s BMW. “A female driver was transporting her nine-year-old daughter who succumbed to injuries and was declared dead on the scene, and a 13-year-old who sustained serious injuries and was transported to Thembisa Tertiary Hospital,” Makgato said.

She said the driver of the other vehicle, believed to be Mogaila, fled the scene. Mogaila, who plays as a right back and right winger, joined the Limpopo outfit from Shauwn Mkhize’s Royal AM during the transfer window and had been touted as a possible signing by one of the Soweto giants. Mogaila started at right back as his team won 2-0 against Richards Bay FC on Tuesday night at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo.

According to a club source, the players and staff were taken aback by the news. “We were in disbelief until we saw the wreckage of his former German car, only then it sank in that it was really him that was making headlines,” said the source. Another source added: “Remember the club played on Tuesday, the player played for 50 minutes and he arrived back in Gauteng around 3am from Polokwane where they were playing.”