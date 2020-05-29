Curro launches online school that will continue beyond Covid-19 pandemic

Johannesburg - Tired of homeschooling your child but still worried about sending them back to school next week? The Curro group of schools might just have a solution for you. The group is now offering an online school which will allow pupils to attend a virtual class. According to Curro online business manager Jay Paul, the online school would continue even after the pandemic has passed. He said the first online school is different from homeschooling because learners will be taught in real time by Curro teachers.

“We’ve been developing our digital education offering for some time now, which is evident with our recently launched DigiEd model. We decided to rethink how homeschooling and distance learning is being offered.

“We set out to understand the frustrations of parents, and the learner, and how best to serve them, and came up with a different proposition.

“One such concern is that most homeschooling solutions do not prepare the learners for the technology- heavy 21st century and hence we focused our curriculum on maths, science, coding and robotics.

“As Covid-19 continues to impact our country, we identified a need among parents who are struggling to juggle homeschooling with their own work, or are looking for an online programme that will give their children access to class time with teachers.

“Many parents are concerned about sending their children back to school, especially those with immune-compromised family members living in the same household,” said Paul.

He said each subject would have a dedicated teacher and the school would be English-medium, starting with grades 4 to 9 - with new grades being phased in every year. Learners in matric will write the IEB exams.

Applications for the school close on June 25. It would cost R3500 per month for grades 4 to 6; R4000 per month for Grade 7 and up. Learners need to have their own computer equipment and stable internet connection to be able to log on to the school.

On why the costs are not cheaper than a traditional school, Paul said: “Most ‘normal’ schools do not offer the same learning experience as Curro schools do; and those that do are priced much higher. We are providing a learning experience where a teacher is online throughout the day, monitoring the learners so that parents can continue working.”

