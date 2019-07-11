Picture: Pamula Reeves-Barker/Pixabay.

Johannesburg - A customer was shot and killed during an armed robbery at Kazi Supermarket in Mayfair, Johannesburg on Wednesday night. According to Brixton police station communications officer Jeanette Bickhoss, allegations are that two armed men entered the supermarket around 7pm and instructed customers to lay down, while searching them.

Bickhoss said the shop owner raised his hands above the head and pleaded to the suspects to take all the money in the cash register.

She added that a 25-year-old man believed to be a Malawian national refused to hand over his valuables and was shot by one of the suspects. He was declared dead on the scene.

“The suspects fled the scene with about R1000 that was taken from the cash register and an unknown amount of cash and valuables from customers,” Bickhoss said.

She added that a case of business robbery and murder were opened and investigating officers were busy probing the matter.

In a separate incident, Brixton police launched a manhunt after a business man was kidnapped while travelling home with his daughter and two workers on Saturday in Mayfair.

According to Bickhoss, the victim had just closed his butchery in the Johannesburg CBD when he noticed a Honda sedan with five occupants following them.

According to a CCTV footage, the gang is seen attempting to halt the businessman’s vehicle before it stopped and the businessman could be seen crashing on to the suspects’ vehicle which then gave chase.

It is alleged that the suspects started shooting at the victim’s vehicle and one bullet struck the front wheel bringing it to a halt.

It is further alleged that the suspects approached the victim and demanded money and that the victim gave them R5 000.

After receiving the money, the suspects are reported to have shot in the air threatening the victim to give them more money which he said he did not have.

Bickhoss said the suspects then shoved the victim inside their vehicle and fled the scene, leaving his daughter and the two workers at the scene.

She said the suspects’ vehicle was recovered in Diepkloof Hostel.

Police found the businessman at the scene and upon approaching the vehicle they found one of the suspects with a gunshot wound to the head, one firearm and about 15 live ammunition.

Bickhoss added that he suspect was taken to hospital and is under police guard and the other four were still at large.

She further added that it is alleged the suspect was shot by one of his accomplices after they had had a clash over the money taken from the victim.

Anyone with positive information that could help with investigations in the two cases can contact the Brixton police station on 011 248 5512/5511 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

